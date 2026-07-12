Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Zumiez alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zumiez

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 217,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.00. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,054.86. This trade represents a 35.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zumiez, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zumiez wasn't on the list.

While Zumiez currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here