Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Shares Up 7.8% - Still a Buy?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 40,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 839,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZURA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 3,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,523 shares of the company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,130 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,483,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 630,403 shares of the company's stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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