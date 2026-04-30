Zura Bio (ZURA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Zura Bio to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). On average, analysts expect Zura Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zura Bio Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc bought 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,552,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,954,531.25. This represents a 43.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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