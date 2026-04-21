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Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Zurich Insurance Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zurich shares passed below its 200-day moving average intraday, with the 200-day at $35.92 and an intraday low of $35.90; the stock last traded at $36.25 on volume of 125,499.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: three analysts rate the stock Hold and one rates Sell, giving an average rating of "Reduce", although Zacks and Kepler recently upgraded their ratings from "strong sell" to "hold".
  • Key metrics show a 50-day moving average of $35.49 (below the 200-day), a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, and very high liquidity with both quick and current ratios at 10.11.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZURVY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.92 and traded as low as $35.90. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 125,499 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Zurich Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZURVY

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, that provides a broad range of insurance and risk management products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations and multinational clients. Founded in 1872, the company has grown into one of the world's major insurers, offering both property & casualty and life insurance solutions alongside related services such as claims management and risk engineering.

Zurich's core activities include general (non-life) insurance and life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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