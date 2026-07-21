Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $483.1170 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZWS alerts: Sign Up

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,518 shares of the company's stock worth $279,571,000 after acquiring an additional 201,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,381,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,303,735 shares of the company's stock worth $153,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,748,690 shares of the company's stock worth $127,787,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,784 shares of the company's stock worth $106,638,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor wasn't on the list.

While Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here