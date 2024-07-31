5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors

Long-term investors seeking substantial returns often turn to aggressive growth stocks. These stocks, typically from rapidly expanding industries or innovative companies, have the potential to outperform the broader market but come with a higher level of volatility and risk. For investors willing to navigate these fluctuations, the rewards can be impressive. Keep reading to learn more about what an aggressive growth stock is and our top five picks for aggressive growth stocks set to deliver strong gains in 2024 and beyond.

What Are Aggressive Growth Stocks? Aggressive growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies. They tend to be concentrated in the tech, biotechnology and consumer discretionary industries, which leave more room for growth and opportunities on average. Growth stocks are typically characterized by: Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up Greater Volatility: Due to their high growth potential, these companies may have less stable earnings and higher price fluctuations. Reinvestment of Earnings: Instead of paying dividends, aggressive growth companies usually put that money into research and development, marketing, and expansion efforts to fuel further growth. As a result, the most aggressive growth stocks may have a very small dividend yield percentage or no dividend payment at all. Higher Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratios: Aggressive growth stocks often trade at higher P/E ratios than more mature companies because investors are willing to pay a premium for the expected future growth. Innovative and Disruptive Business Models: Aggressive growth companies often focus on innovative products, services, or technologies that can disrupt existing markets and create new opportunities.

1. NVIDIA

Seeing huge increases in demand due to its dominance in the computer processing sphere, NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA is renowned for its pioneering work in graphics processing units. Since last year, the company has seen a 179% increase in its share price, with its total market capitalization reaching $2.88 trillion in June of 2024. This dominance has solidified its space within the tech sphere while also leaving opportunities for new developments.

NVIDIA has seamlessly expanded its influence into burgeoning fields like artificial intelligence and automated vehicles, which has led to revenues that compound alongside investor interest. Despite its high valuation, the market remains optimistic about NVIDIA's ability to sustain its growth, which is driven by continuous innovation and strategic acquisitions of companies like data center giant Mellanox. The ongoing demand for AI combined with worldwide data storage needs is likely to position NVIDIA as an option for continued growth.

2. Shopify

Shopify NYSE: SHOP stands out as a quintessential growth stock, especially in the rapidly expanding e-commerce era. Shopify is notable for its compatibility with web service providers like WordPress, a relationship that provides small businesses access to online customers without hiring a private web developer. It also offers physical hardware that allows small business owners to accept credit card and virtual wallet payments in-person.

Like most aggressive growth stocks, Shopify is a more volatile stock option, with a beta rating of 2.3. However, for inventors with a higher risk tolerance, it can provide a potential opportunity sparked by its surge in revenue that began in 2023. Since March of 2023, Shopify had a total revenue of $1.86 billion — an increase of 23.41% over the last year. In July of 2024, it also had a total market capitalization of $77.24 billion, with a large percentage of its revenue re-diverted back into growth rather than distributed in dividend payments.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (META) – the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Whats App – has been making significant investments in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising. The company has been focusing on developing the metaverse, a virtual shared space integrating digital and physical realities, which promises substantial future growth potential.

The company’s social networks continue to see significant user growth and engagement, driving revenue expansion, with a 7% year-over-year increase in daily active users. Additionally, Meta has been enhancing its operational efficiency, which is reflected in its robust $58.12 billion cash position​. This substantial cash reserve will enable Meta to fund its ambitious projects and better withstand market volatility.

4. CAVA Group

Cava Group NYSE: CAVA may not be as large as its direct competitor Chipotle, but the southeastern fast-casual restaurant has been on a steady valuation rise since 2023. Known for its Mediterranean-inspired menu, Cava has tapped into the growing consumer preference for healthy and convenient dining options. Its impressive same-store sales growth and robust revenue increases reflect its ability to attract and retain a loyal customer base.

Cava began an aggressive expansion strategy in late 2023 that continues into mid-2024, opening 14 stores in the first half of 2024 alone. The company's strategic use of technology for operations and customer engagement enhances its scalability and efficiency, driving further growth potential. In July 2024, it had a total market capitalization of $9.1 billion. The company's successful initial public offering (IPO) has provided it with substantial capital to fuel further growth and expansion.

5. Tesla

No list of aggressive growth stocks is complete without mentioning electric vehicles (EV) and renewable energy giant Tesla NASDAQ: TSLA. Tesla has demonstrated a consistent rise in both valuation and revenue, up almost 20% in the last six months. While its total market capitalization remains at $702.1 billion, Tesla has seen a rough recent quarter, with weak sales of EVs contributing to a 45% decline in profit year-over-year. Despite this, the company's focus on cutting-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving and battery advancements, positions it at the forefront of automotive and energy innovation and presents unique opportunities for investors.

Tesla's aggressive expansion includes building new Gigafactories worldwide to increase production capacity and meet growing demand. The company's ventures into energy storage solutions and solar products further diversify its revenue streams and enhance growth potential. Tesla's strong brand, loyal customer base, and significant market share in the EV industry contribute to its high valuation and growth expectations.

Why You Should Consider Investing in Aggressive Growth Stocks

If you have a higher risk capacity, meaning you are willing to take on more risk in exchange for more potential returns, introducing aggressive growth stocks to your portfolio can provide a healthy level of volatility. Consider investing in aggressive stocks if you’re looking for:

High Growth Potential: Aggressive growth stocks are usually issued by companies that have the potential for rapid and substantial increases in revenue or market share. This can lead to significant capital appreciation over time, with investors able to profit from the difference in share price.

Aggressive growth stocks are usually issued by companies that have the potential for rapid and substantial increases in revenue or market share. This can lead to significant capital appreciation over time, with investors able to profit from the difference in share price. Exposure to Innovative Industries: Most growth stocks are found in the biotechnology or technology sectors, which are known for exceptional innovation. Investing in these sectors early can provide you with access to groundbreaking developments and future trends, which may further drive capital appreciation.

Most growth stocks are found in the biotechnology or technology sectors, which are known for exceptional innovation. Investing in these sectors early can provide you with access to groundbreaking developments and future trends, which may further drive capital appreciation. Ma rket Leadership: Many aggressive growth companies are early movers in their respective industries, allowing you to capitalize on the company's market leadership and competitive advantages as the industry matures.

Many aggressive growth companies are early movers in their respective industries, allowing you to capitalize on the company's market leadership and competitive advantages as the industry matures. Compounding Growth: Since companies often reinvest their profits into further growth, the potential for compounded returns over time increases.

Risks and Considerations of Investing in Aggressive Growth Stocks

Investing in aggressive growth stocks can be highly rewarding, but it also involves considerable risks that investors should carefully consider before committing their capital, such as:

More Volatility: Aggressive growth stocks often experience more market volatility, with drastic potential price changes based on market sentiment, quarterly earnings, and changes in growth prospects.

Aggressive growth stocks often experience more market volatility, with drastic potential price changes based on market sentiment, quarterly earnings, and changes in growth prospects. Valuation Concerns: Growth stocks often trade at high P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios, reflecting high expectations for future growth. Companies that fail to meet these expectations may see sharp, sudden price decreases. High valuations can also lead to overvaluation and potential price corrections.

Growth stocks often trade at high P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios, reflecting high expectations for future growth. Companies that fail to meet these expectations may see sharp, sudden price decreases. High valuations can also lead to overvaluation and potential price corrections. Economic Cycle Sensitivity: During periods of economic stress, consumer and business spending may decrease, affecting growth companies disproportionately.

During periods of economic stress, consumer and business spending may decrease, affecting growth companies disproportionately. Industry Risk: Operating in emerging or rapidly changing industries can expose companies to sector-specific risks, such as regulatory changes or technological obsolescence.

Operating in emerging or rapidly changing industries can expose companies to sector-specific risks, such as regulatory changes or technological obsolescence. Significant Competition: High-growth sectors often experience intense competition, which can impact a company’s market share and profitability.

Should You Invest in Aggressive Growth Stocks? Investing in aggressive growth stocks can add a unique level of potential for capital appreciation. As with most investments, whether or not you should add them to your portfolio depends on your personal investment goals and risk tolerance. Aggressive growth stocks stocks fit best with investing strategies that operate on a longer timeframe, which gives them more flexibility in refining their growth strategy. It’s important to remember that these stocks come with more risk than more stable, blue-chip stocks and can be especially sensitive to economic cycles. If you’re interested in investing in aggressive growth stocks but are looking for a more general way to take advantage of these companies’ bold strategies, consider a growth mutual fund. These aggressive growth stock mutual funds spread your risk between multiple companies by investing in a series of shares rather than stock in one company.

