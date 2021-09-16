10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in September 2021

For better or worse, news drives stock prices. It’s one reason that earnings season captures the attention of analysts and investors. When a publicly traded company delivers its financial results, it gives investors a chance to call balls and strikes. But earnings reports aren’t the only way that companies make news. There are also new product launches, changes to management, insider selling or buying. And the news isn’t always good. There are also times when a company makes the news for bad news like product recalls. All of this can affect a company’s stock price. The investor’s responsibility is to interpret the news and make their own prudent investing decision. To help you make those decisions, MarketBeat tracks news articles from many sources tags them by the company and analyzes them for the sentiment. This list shows the ten companies with the largest number of mentions in the last 30 days.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) – For the second straight month, Pfizer tops the list of stocks with the most media mentions in the last 30 days. The Delta variant has kept the company’s Covid-19 vaccine firmly in the news. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising all vaccinated individuals to receive a booster shot eight months after their last shot. This means that the vaccine will continue to drive revenue for several quarters. Plus, on September 13, 2021 P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) boosted its price target for the company; making them the fourth analyst to do so since the company reported earnings in July.



Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple moves up from number three to number two on this list. The Cupertino tech giant has received a number of positive analyst ratings just in September. And this was despite a court ruling that, while falling short of labeling the company as a monopoly, did some damage to the company’s walled garden that it has built with its iPhone. In the short-term investors can still look for AAPL stock price growth as the company’s revenue and earnings should get a boost from the release of the iPhone 13 this fall.



Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) - Microsoft moves from second to third, but still drew a 23% increase in media mentions in September. MSFT stock is trading near the top of its 52-week range. However, the company continues to receive upgraded price targets from analysts which should give investors a good reason to keep adding shares. The company has also been making news with its decision to indefinitely delay the return of its employees to the company’s U.S. offices.



View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) – View has seen a 46% increase in media mentions. One reason may be that the stock has over 14% short interest. Not surprisingly, there has been a 55% increase in the VIEW stock price since August 19. There’s nothing else that seems to be driving news on the company that develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products.



Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) – The research and ratings firm has seen a 29% increase in the number of media mentions in the last 30 days. In this case, the company may be garnering media interest because it just issued a dividend on September 10. This made it 12 years in a row that the company has increased its dividend. The company’s ability to provide stable revenue along with its efficient business model makes the company a likely buy even as it is trading near the top of its 52-week range. However, analysts have been increasing its price target which suggests the stock may have more upside.



Target (NYSE: TGT) – Target received 210 media mentions, which was up 25% from the prior month. The retailer continues to be a favorite of analysts. Since its earnings report on August 17, the company has received four increases to its price targets. Investors are at a crossroads with TGT stock. It’s up 64% in the last 12 months. However, it’s down 7% in the last month. Some of that may be as income investors sold off after holding the stock past its ex-dividend date. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) – Brown & Brown made the largest leap in media mentions despite the fact that it saw a 12% decrease in overall mentions. The insurance company is benefiting from an active hurricane season including the damage both in the southeast and the northeastern United States due to Hurricane Ida. BRO stock is trading near the high-end of its 52-week range, but may continue to rising until the hurricane season ends.



Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ: EDUC) – On September 13, 2021, New York public schools opened for the first time in 18 months. This may be the reason that EDUC stock gapped up in early September. However, the stock is still down 30% for the year. The stock is trading near the bottom of its 52-week range. However, investors may want to wait until the company reports earnings in early October before taking a position.



Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) – Tesla cracks the top 10 list this week with 180 mentions, the majority of which have been bullish. The company continues to be a polarizing option for investors. However, it continues to make headlines. This month the company announced its intention to be a retail electricity provider for the state of Texas. TSLA stock is up 94% in the last 12 months, but analysts give the stock a hold and the stock is trading near the high of its 50-day range.



Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) – MRNA stock was one of the summer’s biggest winners. But if the analyst community has anything to say about it, the run is over. That would be in contrast to the vaccine rollout which continues throughout the United States and the world. Moderna will benefit from the FDA’s approval of a booster shot for vaccinated individuals as well as the ability for the Moderna vaccine to be used for children 12 to 15.

