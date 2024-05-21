Survey: The 130 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations in America [2024]

We ran a survey of 3,000 retirees and those nearing retirement, pinpointing specific locations that retirees would choose if money were no object. The results are below.

Implications of the Study

Financial Preparedness: Many of the chosen destinations are higher-end, which underscores the importance of proper retirement planning early on.

Lifestyle Priorities: The desire for luxury, tranquility, and active living suggests that today's retirees prioritize a high quality of life, valuing areas that offer both relaxation and social engagement. This trend reflects broader societal shifts towards seeking fulfillment and well-being in the later stages of life.

Impact on Real Estate Markets: The popularity of certain regions may influence local real estate markets, driving demand and potentially increasing property values. This trend suggests that areas known for their retiree-friendly amenities may experience economic growth and increased investment in luxury housing and community facilities.

Community and Social Integration: The appeal of active, socially engaging communities suggests that retirees value strong community ties and opportunities for interaction. This trend may encourage the development of more inclusive and engaging community models that cater more to the social needs of older adults.

Methodology

Online panel survey of 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography. Internal data sources are used to obtain population data sets. We used a two-step process to ensure representativeness through stratified sampling and post-stratification weighting.

Respondents are carefully chosen from a geographically representative online panel of double opt-in members. This selection is further tailored to meet the precise criteria required for each unique survey. Throughout the survey, we design questions to carefully screen and authenticate respondents, guaranteeing the alignment of the survey with the ideal participants.

To ensure the integrity of our data collection, we employ an array of data quality methods. Alongside conventional measures like digital fingerprinting, bot checks, geo-verification, and speeding detection, etc. each response undergoes a thorough review by a dedicated team member to ensure quality and contextual accuracy. Our commitment extends to open-ended responses, subjecting them to scrutiny for gibberish answers and plagiarism detection.



