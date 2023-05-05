S&P 500   4,061.22
DOW   33,127.74
QQQ   316.17
The banking crisis isn’t over. But how bad will it get?
Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels 
3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Stock market today: Global markets up ahead of US jobs data
Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up? 
3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields

Fri., May 5, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • Ford is off to a strong start this year after recording first quarter revenue growth of 20% and profits that exceeded expectations.
  • A return to bottom line growth and a share price that’s been halved from its June 2021 could spark renewed interest in Magna International.
  • Autoliv is expected to generate full year EPS of $6.42, which means the stock trades at an inexpensive 13x projected earnings.
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ford Motor (F)
2.4143 of 5 stars		$11.56-2.0%5.19%16.28Hold$15.30
Magna International (MGA)
3.0699 of 5 stars		$50.22-2.8%3.66%24.99Hold$61.58
Autoliv (ALV)
3.0026 of 5 stars		$82.37-2.5%3.21%17.23Hold$98.25
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VLKAY)
0 of 5 stars		$32.01flat2.12%6.25N/AN/A
Tesla (TSLA)
2.9531 of 5 stars		$161.20+0.4%N/A47.41Hold$204.06
General Motors (GM)
3.084 of 5 stars		$31.69-2.4%1.14%4.90Moderate Buy$49.06
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)
0 of 5 stars		$15.87-0.1%N/A198.40N/AN/A
