3 ETFs To Own For The Rest Of The Year

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a basket of stocks that trades on the stock exchange with a single value. They offer a great way to get exposure to an industry or industries while retaining enough diversification that you’re not overly exposed to any one company.

They also allow investors to get involved without too much due diligence required. Instead of comparing Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to see which is the better investment for the coming years, you could just buy an ETF that counts both of them among its components.

As we look ahead to the final five months of the year, it’s not unusual to be viewing opportunities through the prism of coronavirus. It has defined 2020’s markets so far and looks set to continue doing for a good while yet. Here are three interesting ETFs that should continue to do well in a post COVID landscape.

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ: IBUY)

With the e-commerce industry so well-positioned to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic, few will be surprised with the 150% move logged by the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ: IBUY) since the lows of Q1. Its $500 million in assets makes it the largest e-commerce focused ETF available and perfectly positioned to continue rallying as the trend towards digital shopping continues to accelerate.

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) are among the top components in IBUY which helps explain its blistering run over the past four months. Its RSI is well over 70 which might make some investors nervous, however, this is an unprecedented time and opportunity for these kind of stocks so some leeway is needed. For context, its RSI rose above 80 in June and the stock is already up 20% since then.

Unless investors think we’re going back to a world of brick and mortar dominated shopping anytime soon, this should continue.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK)

Staying with the tech theme, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) is up around 140% since March. Its focus is on tracking companies with “disruptive innovation” potential like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) who are disrupting the decades-old automotive, payments and real estate industries.

While these companies could certainly all be classed as technology stocks, they’re obviously not from the same industry which means additional diversification and added comfort for investors. Technology’s dominance in the stock market has never been this pronounced, with the shift away from industrial, energy, and finance looking more permanent than ever. In fact these sectors were among the most hurt during COVID and are struggling the most to recover.

With COVID looking set to stick around, investors should be focused on the companies and industries that have been hitting all-time highs since it arrived.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ: WCLD)

While the previous two ETFs discussed revolve around B2C and consumer-focused companies, WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ: WCLD) offers exposure to the B2B world. The pandemic certainly helped accelerate a shift towards cloud-based servers and apps that was already well underway in the corporate world. With more people than ever before working from home, services like Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) exploded in popularity.

The ETF only went live last October but in hindsight, it couldn’t really have arrived at a better time. Shares were already up 20% by February but fell 40% into March, offering a gift of a buying opportunity for the astute investor. Since then, they’re up 120% which is indicative of just how promising Wall Street feels the future is for cloud computing. For those still on the sidelines and looking to position their portfolio for the long term, WCLD is well worth considering.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) 0.6 $43.15 +3.2% N/A N/A N/A N/A Docusign (DOCU) 1.3 $226.28 +4.4% N/A -193.40 Buy $143.83 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) 0.9 $268.00 +5.5% N/A 1,576.47 Hold $209.05 Square (SQ) 1.3 $134.80 +3.8% N/A 213.97 Hold $82.15 Zillow Group (ZG) 1.0 $67.76 -0.5% N/A -35.11 Hold $58.05 Tesla (TSLA) 1.5 $1,485.00 +3.8% N/A 773.44 Hold $846.94 Paypal (PYPL) 1.6 $197.07 +0.5% N/A 90.40 Buy $190.59 Etsy (ETSY) 1.5 $126.62 +7.0% N/A 207.57 Buy $88.85 Overstock.com (OSTK) 1.1 $82.96 +9.7% N/A -70.30 Buy $71.50