3 Stocks to Play the Recovery in Digital Advertising

Key Points Social commerce giant Pinterest grew its global MAUs by 8% to 465 million.

Pinterest grew profits by 91% to 21 cents in Q2 2023.

Pinterest partnered with Amazon.com for advertisers to link Amazon-hosted product pages through the Pinterest platform.

The Trade Desk is a leading Adtech DSP with major brand clients, including Coca-Cola, Walmart and Nike.

Magnetite is another Adtech platform focused on digital advertising on the open internet with clients including Amazon.com, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon.

5 stocks we like better than Pinterest

Upgrade Now This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below. Upgrade Now See Benefits Already have an account? Log in here.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here