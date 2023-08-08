QQQ   370.57 (-1.23%)
AAPL   178.28 (-0.32%)
MSFT   325.98 (-1.25%)
META   314.32 (-0.71%)
GOOGL   130.19 (-1.02%)
AMZN   139.87 (-1.65%)
TSLA   248.28 (-1.26%)
NVDA   447.12 (-1.55%)
NIO   13.83 (-6.68%)
BABA   93.68 (-2.98%)
AMD   113.32 (-2.99%)
T   14.06 (+0.36%)
F   12.78 (-1.24%)
MU   67.54 (-2.65%)
CGC   0.45 (+3.82%)
GE   114.42 (-0.27%)
DIS   86.61 (-0.25%)
AMC   5.08 (-0.78%)
PFE   35.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   63.37 (-1.63%)
NFLX   439.17 (-0.36%)
QQQ   370.57 (-1.23%)
AAPL   178.28 (-0.32%)
MSFT   325.98 (-1.25%)
META   314.32 (-0.71%)
GOOGL   130.19 (-1.02%)
AMZN   139.87 (-1.65%)
TSLA   248.28 (-1.26%)
NVDA   447.12 (-1.55%)
NIO   13.83 (-6.68%)
BABA   93.68 (-2.98%)
AMD   113.32 (-2.99%)
T   14.06 (+0.36%)
F   12.78 (-1.24%)
MU   67.54 (-2.65%)
CGC   0.45 (+3.82%)
GE   114.42 (-0.27%)
DIS   86.61 (-0.25%)
AMC   5.08 (-0.78%)
PFE   35.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   63.37 (-1.63%)
NFLX   439.17 (-0.36%)
QQQ   370.57 (-1.23%)
AAPL   178.28 (-0.32%)
MSFT   325.98 (-1.25%)
META   314.32 (-0.71%)
GOOGL   130.19 (-1.02%)
AMZN   139.87 (-1.65%)
TSLA   248.28 (-1.26%)
NVDA   447.12 (-1.55%)
NIO   13.83 (-6.68%)
BABA   93.68 (-2.98%)
AMD   113.32 (-2.99%)
T   14.06 (+0.36%)
F   12.78 (-1.24%)
MU   67.54 (-2.65%)
CGC   0.45 (+3.82%)
GE   114.42 (-0.27%)
DIS   86.61 (-0.25%)
AMC   5.08 (-0.78%)
PFE   35.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   63.37 (-1.63%)
NFLX   439.17 (-0.36%)
QQQ   370.57 (-1.23%)
AAPL   178.28 (-0.32%)
MSFT   325.98 (-1.25%)
META   314.32 (-0.71%)
GOOGL   130.19 (-1.02%)
AMZN   139.87 (-1.65%)
TSLA   248.28 (-1.26%)
NVDA   447.12 (-1.55%)
NIO   13.83 (-6.68%)
BABA   93.68 (-2.98%)
AMD   113.32 (-2.99%)
T   14.06 (+0.36%)
F   12.78 (-1.24%)
MU   67.54 (-2.65%)
CGC   0.45 (+3.82%)
GE   114.42 (-0.27%)
DIS   86.61 (-0.25%)
AMC   5.08 (-0.78%)
PFE   35.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   63.37 (-1.63%)
NFLX   439.17 (-0.36%)

3 Stocks to Play the Recovery in Digital Advertising

Tue., August 8, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Social commerce giant Pinterest grew its global MAUs by 8% to 465 million.
  • Pinterest grew profits by 91% to 21 cents in Q2 2023.
  • Pinterest partnered with Amazon.com for advertisers to link Amazon-hosted product pages through the Pinterest platform.
  • The Trade Desk is a leading Adtech DSP with major brand clients, including Coca-Cola, Walmart and Nike.
  • Magnetite is another Adtech platform focused on digital advertising on the open internet with clients including Amazon.com, Johnson & Johnson and Verizon.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Pinterest

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pinterest right now?

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pinterest (PINS)
2.4029 of 5 stars		$26.48-2.5%N/A-61.58Hold$30.61
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.0752 of 5 stars		$130.73-0.9%N/A27.70Buy$132.00
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.2684 of 5 stars		$130.19-1.0%N/A27.58Moderate Buy$142.19
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.8425 of 5 stars		$139.87-1.7%N/A110.13Moderate Buy$157.89
Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE)
1.7682 of 5 stars		$715.78+0.4%0.28%14.08N/A
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.8027 of 5 stars		$172.33-0.4%2.76%34.88Hold$171.80
NIKE (NKE)
2.8806 of 5 stars		$107.97-2.3%1.26%33.43Moderate Buy$131.03
Coca-Cola (KO)
2.1781 of 5 stars		$61.02-0.3%3.02%25.11Moderate Buy$68.33
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.2705 of 5 stars		$32.80+0.8%7.96%6.56Hold$43.53
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock

Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock

Despite its prolonged decline, compelling signs indicate that the tide may be turning for Verizon. Discover why Verizon is worth considering.

Recent Videos

Buying into Palantir Earnings? Waiting is the Better Play
Buying into Palantir Earnings? Waiting is the Better Play
3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
3 Stocks Primed for Growth...Again
The Time for Plug Power May be Now
The Time for Plug Power May be Now
Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?
Tesla - Earnings, Reaching a Top or Buying the Dip?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -