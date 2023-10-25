QQQ   344.78 (+0.33%)
AAPL   167.61 (+0.43%)
MSFT   330.27 (+0.73%)
META   293.67 (+1.84%)
GOOGL   121.39 (-0.73%)
AMZN   126.95 (+6.17%)
TSLA   207.07 (+0.64%)
NVDA   402.18 (-0.27%)
NIO   7.43 (-2.62%)
BABA   82.71 (+0.24%)
AMD   96.71 (+3.25%)
T   14.89 (-1.52%)
F   10.05 (-11.45%)
MU   65.56 (+1.60%)
CGC   0.52 (+0.52%)
GE   106.41 (-2.20%)
DIS   79.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   9.34 (+1.19%)
PFE   30.25 (-2.92%)
PYPL   50.51 (-2.40%)
NFLX   396.71 (-1.69%)
QQQ   344.78 (+0.33%)
AAPL   167.61 (+0.43%)
MSFT   330.27 (+0.73%)
META   293.67 (+1.84%)
GOOGL   121.39 (-0.73%)
AMZN   126.95 (+6.17%)
TSLA   207.07 (+0.64%)
NVDA   402.18 (-0.27%)
NIO   7.43 (-2.62%)
BABA   82.71 (+0.24%)
AMD   96.71 (+3.25%)
T   14.89 (-1.52%)
F   10.05 (-11.45%)
MU   65.56 (+1.60%)
CGC   0.52 (+0.52%)
GE   106.41 (-2.20%)
DIS   79.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   9.34 (+1.19%)
PFE   30.25 (-2.92%)
PYPL   50.51 (-2.40%)
NFLX   396.71 (-1.69%)
QQQ   344.78 (+0.33%)
AAPL   167.61 (+0.43%)
MSFT   330.27 (+0.73%)
META   293.67 (+1.84%)
GOOGL   121.39 (-0.73%)
AMZN   126.95 (+6.17%)
TSLA   207.07 (+0.64%)
NVDA   402.18 (-0.27%)
NIO   7.43 (-2.62%)
BABA   82.71 (+0.24%)
AMD   96.71 (+3.25%)
T   14.89 (-1.52%)
F   10.05 (-11.45%)
MU   65.56 (+1.60%)
CGC   0.52 (+0.52%)
GE   106.41 (-2.20%)
DIS   79.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   9.34 (+1.19%)
PFE   30.25 (-2.92%)
PYPL   50.51 (-2.40%)
NFLX   396.71 (-1.69%)
QQQ   344.78 (+0.33%)
AAPL   167.61 (+0.43%)
MSFT   330.27 (+0.73%)
META   293.67 (+1.84%)
GOOGL   121.39 (-0.73%)
AMZN   126.95 (+6.17%)
TSLA   207.07 (+0.64%)
NVDA   402.18 (-0.27%)
NIO   7.43 (-2.62%)
BABA   82.71 (+0.24%)
AMD   96.71 (+3.25%)
T   14.89 (-1.52%)
F   10.05 (-11.45%)
MU   65.56 (+1.60%)
CGC   0.52 (+0.52%)
GE   106.41 (-2.20%)
DIS   79.73 (-0.06%)
AMC   9.34 (+1.19%)
PFE   30.25 (-2.92%)
PYPL   50.51 (-2.40%)
NFLX   396.71 (-1.69%)

AI-Infused Earnings Propel Arista Networks to Sector Leadership

Wed., October 25, 2023 | Kate Stalter

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Arista Networks right now?

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for November 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Arista Networks (ANET)
2.7709 of 5 stars		$175.67+3.4%N/A32.47Moderate Buy$199.40
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.5267 of 5 stars		$121.54-0.6%N/A23.33Moderate Buy$145.69
Apple (AAPL)
2.8762 of 5 stars		$167.25+0.2%0.57%28.11Moderate Buy$199.40
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
3.1094 of 5 stars		$51.47+0.2%3.03%16.77Hold$59.58
Extreme Networks (EXTR)
2.7026 of 5 stars		$20.65+2.2%N/A35.60Moderate Buy$30.63
Juniper Networks (JNPR)
2.9738 of 5 stars		$26.75+6.7%3.29%21.40Moderate Buy$33.64
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0182 of 5 stars		$331.82+1.2%0.82%32.12Moderate Buy$384.34
NVIDIA (NVDA)
3.2679 of 5 stars		$404.35+0.3%0.04%97.67Moderate Buy$556.83
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$161.07+0.5%0.80%20.04HoldN/A
Meta Platforms (META)
2.9333 of 5 stars		$295.21+2.4%N/A26.06Moderate Buy$321.77
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Areas of Expertise: Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education: B.A., Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; MBA, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University

Additional Experience: Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Past Experience: Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine

Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Featured Articles and Offers

Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024

Top 5 Sectors Now and into 2024

Sectors that investors should keep an eye on. Communication, Consumer Staples, Discretionary, Sports Betting and Gaming, and Energy.

Related Videos

Top 5 Stocks on MarketBeat Watchlists Right Now
Top 5 Stocks on MarketBeat Watchlists Right Now
Opportunities in September for These 3 Growth Stocks
Opportunities in September for These 3 Growth Stocks
Top 5 Stocks Trending at MarketBeat Buy, Sell or Hold
Top 5 Stocks Trending at MarketBeat Buy, Sell or Hold
Search Headlines:

My Account -