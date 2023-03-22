S&P 500   4,002.87
Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors 
3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
A Guy Is Using ChatGPT to Turn $100 Into a Business Making as Much Money as Possible. Here Are the First 4 Steps the AI Chatbot Gave Him.
DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors 
3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
A Guy Is Using ChatGPT to Turn $100 Into a Business Making as Much Money as Possible. Here Are the First 4 Steps the AI Chatbot Gave Him.
DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors 
3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
A Guy Is Using ChatGPT to Turn $100 Into a Business Making as Much Money as Possible. Here Are the First 4 Steps the AI Chatbot Gave Him.
DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors 
3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
A Guy Is Using ChatGPT to Turn $100 Into a Business Making as Much Money as Possible. Here Are the First 4 Steps the AI Chatbot Gave Him.
DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost

Wed., March 22, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Companies including HubSpot, The Trade Desk and Integral Ad Science are fast adopting AI to help their customers’ marketing and advertising campaigns.
  • Those three stocks are forming bullish areas of consolidation and are worth tracking. 
  • These stocks offer examples of how AI and machine learning are transforming nearly every industry. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than HubSpot

Stocks to watch

Artificial intelligence is making its way into every industry. Some companies developing the technologies, but it should come as no surprise that even more companies others are entire industries, including farming.

Companies including HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) and Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) are fast adopting AI to help their customers’ marketing and advertising campaigns. Those three stocks are forming bullish areas of consolidation and are worth tracking. 

While those three companies are showing promising chart action, combined with solid earnings and revenue growth, many other companies, including Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), IBM (NYSE: IBM), Salesforce Inc. (NYSE; CRM) and Yext Inc. (NYSE: YXT) are among publicly-traded techs incorporating AI into their marketing and advertising efforts. 


While AI, by itself, is not necessarily an investment thesis, companies that are growing sales and earnings from their use of AI could be among the market’s biggest leaders. 

Here are three companies incorporating AI in customer outreach efforts. All three are showing a good combination of chart action and fundamental growth.

HubSpot 

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based HubSpot helps its customers develop and implement inbound marketing campaigns. The stock is up 34.52% in the past three months, helped by a 20% advance in January and a gain of another 11.48% in February. 

On February 16, the stock gapped 11.80% higher following a better-than-expected earnings report. MarketBeat data show the company topping both sales and earnings views. 

Because HubSpot helps its customers drive traffic through Web sites, blog posts, social media and other content marketing channels, it is likely to benefit from AI technologies that create images, text and other content. 

Recently, the company touted two new AI-powered tools, Content Assistant and ChatSpot.ai. Content Assistant can suggest blog titles related to a product or service, then generate an outline for the full blog post. It can also write content for blog posts, landing pages, sales and marketing emails and other communications.   

ChatSpot.ai helps HubSpot customers easily add contacts and companies to the HubSpot CRM, create reports pertaining to marketing, sales, and customer service, and draft personalized sales emails. 

HubSpot shares are currently consolidating below a high of $418.39, where they twice hit resistance. On March 20, the stock was trading 6.9% above its 50-day average, a good signal that institutional investors were holding shares rather than selling.

The Trade Desk

If you, like everybody else in 2023, watch streaming channels such as Hulu or Roku, you may have seen a commercial from The Trade Desk, a company that is in the business of placing targeted ads on streaming services.

As you might imagine, that’s a picture-perfect scenario for incorporating AI and machine learning to serve customers. 

The Trade uses its own AI platform, Koa, which analyzes data from across the Internet to help advertisers set up campaigns. According to the company, “Once campaigns are live, Koa automatically optimizes performance and spend to ensure that you’re reaching your audience on the right media in the most efficient and effective way.”

A look at the chart for The Trade Desk shows a cup-with-handle pattern that’s been forming since August, with a buy point above $66.35, which is the high price within the handle. The formation is easiest to spot if you set the chart to a one-year view using candlesticks or bars.

MarketBeat analyst data show a “moderate-buy” rating for the stock, with a price target of $71.55, a 26% upside. 

Integral Ad Science

New York-based Integral Ad Science, or IAS, helps its customers target ads across various platforms including connected TV (think streaming services with ads), mobile and in-app ads, and YouTube, among others. It helps customers avoid fraud, make the ads suitable for the intended audience, and also offers audience research and data insights. 

In early 2022, Integral Ad Science acquired Context, whose AI-driven technologies enable image and video classification across various digital media platforms. The acquisition allows IAS to better target ads to the correct customers, in the correct context. For example, a running shoe advertiser wouldn’t necessarily want ads on a show or Web page about car repair. A show about the outdoors or exercise would be a better fit. 

The stock is up 18% in the past month and 44.54% in the past three months. It’s currently extended from its most recent buy point near its 50-day average, at $10.33. 

An extended stock isn’t a bad thing: It shows that institutions are snapping up shares, and the stock has the potential to rally even further. A new buy point could present itself with the next moving-average pullback or new base. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
HubSpot (HUBS)
2.0531 of 5 stars		$401.30+3.0%N/A-170.77Moderate Buy$422.65
Integral Ad Science (IAS)
2.0017 of 5 stars		$13.88+4.4%N/A154.24Buy$14.14
Trade Desk (TTD)
2.4833 of 5 stars		$59.24+4.2%N/A592.46Moderate Buy$71.55
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.1204 of 5 stars		$104.92+3.7%N/A23.05Moderate Buy$131.83
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.5644 of 5 stars		$126.57+0.5%5.21%71.92Hold$142.73
Salesforce (CRM)
2.6471 of 5 stars		$188.68+1.9%N/A898.52Moderate Buy$211.24
Yext (YEXT)
1.4665 of 5 stars		$9.24+0.4%N/A-17.77Hold$8.00
Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

