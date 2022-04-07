S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions

Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets

Analog Devices Steadies After Investor Day Event 

Price action in Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) wobbled in the wake of its investor day event but seems to have steadied now. In the event, the company laid out its new vision and how it expects to achieve a 7% to 10% CAGR over the next few years. This target is up from an earlier forecast for mid-single-digit growth and is supported by the company’s efforts to chase profitable growth in four key secular trends. Those trends are electrification, digitization, automation, and connectivity, trends that have been driving tech for years and that were accelerated by the pandemic. 

The growth will also be aided by the integration of Maxim into the fold. The merger with Maxim is already paying off in terms of top-line growth and cost savings and those savings are being achieved ahead of schedule. The company says it will achieve $400 million in savings by the end of the fiscal year and raised its target for total savings to $1 billion over the next five years. 

CEO Vincent Roche noted, "As we move up the technology stack, capture opportunity presented by key secular trends and deepen customer relationships through innovation, we have great confidence we will achieve our increased annual revenue growth target of 7% to 10%. While we deliver sustainable growth, we see a path to $15 of adjusted earnings per share and 40% free cash flow margin, enabling us to create significant value for shareholders for years to come."

The Analysts And Institutions Are Buying Analog Devices 

The analysts came away from the investor day event with a positive vibe. More than one, including analysts from Truist and Raymond James, said the new targets are reasonable given the strength of trends within tech. The naysayer is Goldman Sachs which issued a price target reduction while maintaining a Buy rating. Goldman’s new price target is $183, down from $207, and below the Marketbeat.com consensus of $200. The Marketbeat.com consensus is about 25% above the recent price action and has been holding steady over the past 30 and 90 day periods. 

The institutions are even more bullish, having bought more than 16% of the market cap over the past year (with shares trading near $162). This brings their holding up to over 86% and growing. It is worth noting that institutional activity was highest in the Q4 period of 2021 when they purchased $9.5 billion or about 11% of the market worth of the shares. Their activity has slacked off in the time since but remains net-bullish and supportive of share prices. 

Analog Devices Is A Rare Breed Among Tech Companies 

Analog Devices is a rare breed among tech companies because it pays a dividend. It’s even rarer because it pays a nice 1.9% yield and it comes with a positive outlook for distribution growth as well. The company has been increasing the payout for the last 12 years and is only paying 40% of its earnings while raising the forecast for earnings. In our view, Analog Devices shareholders should anticipate another 12 years of increases. 

The Technical Outlook: Analog Devices Is Moving Higher

Analog Devices underwent a correction that looks to be over. Price action retreated to the $145 level where a strong bounce occurred and now the market has retested and found support at a higher level. The indicators are also set up well with MACD on the verge of a bullish crossover and stochastic ready to fire a strong bullish signal. Assuming the market follows through on these signals, we see price action moving above the 150-day moving average and retesting the recent highs near $190 if not moving up to set new highs. 

Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets

Analog Devices is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Analog Devices right now?

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Analog Devices (ADI)3.3$160.28+0.2%1.90%50.40Buy$200.70
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.