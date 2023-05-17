Perhaps you’ve heard a story or two about interest rates over the last year. The Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to rate hikes has hindered some market sectors, but the banking industry isn’t one of them. So, are bank stocks a good buy right now?

In this article, we’ll provide an example of evaluating bank stocks and discuss whether an investment in the sector is still worthwhile now that inflation (and rate hikes) have apparently peaked.

Example of a Bank Stock Now

One of the companies that always seems to sit atop the list of best bank stocks to buy is JPMorgan Chase and Co. NYSE: JPM. JPMorgan Chase isn’t only the biggest bank in the United States but also one of the oldest publicly traded companies in existence. The company's namesake, John Pierpont Morgan, was in the banking business before the Federal Reserve even existed. The bank's origins can be traced back to 1799, with the Bank of Manhattan Company founded by Aaron Burr, the third vice president of the United States.

Currently, JPMorgan Chase analyst ratings have the stock as a “moderate buy,” with 13 “buy” recommendations and five “hold” recommendations. The consensus price target is $154.94, representing an upside projection of over 13%. High interest rates mean that bank stocks like JPM are projected to perform well, since rising rates mean banks can charge more interest on the loans they offer.

JPMorgan Chase’s share price has gotten a boost from the Fed’s furious interest rate raises. In the last 12 months, JPM has gained more than 11% while the S&P 500 has suffered losses. While not all bank shares rocket upward when rates rise, JPM has undoubtedly outperformed the market over the last year.

One of the benefits of investing in bank stocks is dividends, and JPMorgan Chase’s dividend is strong. It currently yields 2.92%, which isn’t the highest yield in the sector. However, JPM consistently raises payouts, and the three-year annualized dividend growth rate is over 5.5%. JPM also has a sustainable dividend with a payout rate under 30%, meaning that it uses only 30% of the company’s profits to service dividend payments.

As rates rise, so do bank profits. In its most recent report, JPMorgan Chase’s earnings were a hefty $4.10 per share, smashing analyst estimates by 69 cents. In addition, JPM’s revenue for Q1 2023 was $38.35 billion, well above the estimate of $35.77 billion. For the rest of 2023, JPM earnings estimates hover between $3.30 to $3.45 per share.

MarketBeat has several tools for investors looking for undervalued stocks, including one showcasing the institutional ownership of each stock. Institutional buyers like hedge funds, investment banks and endowments are often considered the “smart money,” so accelerated institutional purchasing is often considered a buy signal. For example, JPMorgan Chase’s institutional ownership log shows that institutions have been net buyers of JPM stock in five of the last six quarters, including $26 billion bought vs. $3.69 billion sold in quarter four of 2022.

Risks of Bank Stocks

The banking sector is one of the oldest in existence, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fraught with risks and uncertainties. In addition, new bank stocks tend to face the same risk as old ones, so keep an eye on the following factors when investing in the financial industry.

Interest Rate Risk

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) defines interest rate risk as “the exposure of a bank’s current or future earnings and capital to adverse changes in market rates.” If interest rates are at 5%, banks can reasonably lend capital to borrowers at around that same rate. If rates are lowered to 4%, those 5% loans suddenly become less manageable, and banks will need to lower rates on their own loans to sustain their business.

Additionally, interest rate risk can affect the bonds issued by institutions. For example, if a bank issues a bond with a 5% coupon and rates rise to 6%, the bond with the 5% coupon will lose value since newer bonds will be issued with the 6% rate. Rate changes impact all stock sectors, but rate changes more heavily influence banks.

Bad Loans

The more official sounding term for this is “counterparty risk,” but the reality is that banks can suffer if they hand out loans to high-risk borrowers. Banks price their loans based on the creditworthiness of each individual borrower, whether it's a person, business or institution. A borrower with poor credit will pay a higher interest rate than one with good credit since poor credit means a higher risk of default.

Recession Sensitivity

Banks are considered a relatively safe sector since they’re older, established firms with low volatility and healthy balance sheets. But that doesn’t mean banks aren’t susceptible to recessions. When recessions hit, companies tend to slow down on their expansions and new ventures. When companies get cost-conscious, they tend to borrow less money, which hurts banking profits.

Regulatory Risk

Also known as compliance risk, regulatory risk refers to the concept that changes in laws or regulations will adversely affect banks. For example, if capital requirements are changed, banks may be forced to lend out a lower percentage of their profits. A new law might also pass that makes it more expensive for banks to comply with the legislation. Regulatory risk is always present in the banking sector since the federal government watches it more skeptically than other sectors.

Bank Runs

A bank run can be devastating — just ask Silicon Valley Bank, which went bust in early 2023 following a massive run on the bank’s deposits.

A bank run occurs when depositors lose faith in the institution and attempt to retrieve their cash en masse. But a bank doesn’t keep all deposits on hand; the Federal Reserve sets reserve requirements indicating what percentage of deposits a bank can lend out. So if all depositors attempt to pull their money out immediately, the resulting “run” will deplete the bank’s cash reserves and may prevent depositors from receiving their cash.

Benefits of Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have many benefits that seem counterintuitive to traditional investing tents, especially when interest rates are rising. Here are a few of the biggest pros of investing in bank shares.

High Dividends

The financial sector tends to be full of dividend payers, and few companies have more consistent dividends than banks. Dividends are payments made to shareholders from a company’s pool of excess profits. Instead of reinvesting these profits back into the firm (something familiar in growth stocks like tech), banks tend to reward their shareholders by distributing these profits out as dividends.

When investing for dividends, consider how long a company has increased its payments and whether the dividend payout rate is sustainable. It’s also essential to view the sector as a whole and compare individual bank dividends to their peers (instead of the market as a whole).

Low Volatility

Different types of investors have differing views on volatility. Short-term investors crave volatility because it allows them to profit quickly, provided they’re on the correct side of the trade. On the other hand, high volatility brings risk because losses can mount rapidly if the trade doesn’t pan out.

The banking sector tends to have low volatility, which may not appeal to growth investors, but buy-and-hold investors looking for steady gains (and dividend income) can find solace in the relative predictability of banks.

Benefit from High Interest Rates

Most companies hate high interest rates because it increases their capital acquisition costs. But since banks are in the business of lending out money, high interest rates often increase profit margins since banks can apply higher rates on their loans.

Because banks aren’t too friendly with giving those same rates to their depositors, interest rate hikes often result in bank profit hikes. (Check the APY of your savings account and compare it to mortgage rates offered by the same institution — you’ll see how these profits accumulate.)

Commercial and Investment Banking

The banking sector is split into two distinct groups, offering investors two different paths to profit. Commercial banks are institutions that provide services for retail customers, such as checking, savings, mortgages and other kinds of loans. Investment banks seek client capital to invest it and earn a return on the assets under management.

Many institutions offer both types of banking services under the same umbrella. For example, JPMorgan Chase is famous for its investment banking wing, but they also offer commercial banking services to retail customers with physical branches nationwide.

Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?

High interest rates have brought a reprieve to the sector, but with many major bank stocks down, is this sector a buy?

Unfortunately, the answer is more muddled than investors would prefer. Interest rates have risen dramatically, but the pace of rate hikes has slowed, and banks may have already captured much of the upside in this environmental shift.

For example, the chart above shows JPMorgan Chase has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 12 months. But the start of 2023 has seen riskier sectors, like tech showing signs of life. Bank stocks are still off their all-time highs achieved in early 2022. However, the sector’s response to slowing rate hikes could be hard to predict. Inflation is slowing, and rate hikes may not provide the same boost for banks as the previous year.

Bank Stocks: Are They Best for You?

With high rates and volatility slowing, it's hard to pinpoint why bank stocks are down below their all-time highs.

The economy continues to ebb and flow, and while the banking sector has bested the S&P 500 over the last year, bank stocks still haven’t reached their 2021 zenith, and the industry outlook in 2023 is murky.

Will rate hikes continue to support the sector? Or will a slowdown in rate increases minimize the profits banks have been enjoying over the last 12 months? This market environment is unique, and investors must remain nimble in the face of opposing economic forces.

FAQs

Are bank stocks a good buy right now? Financial firms tend to do well when interest rates rise, but the rate of future increases is currently in question. Investing is never a cut-and-dried endeavor. Here are a few commonly asked questions about investing in bank stocks in 2023.

What are the best bank stocks to buy now?

The best bank stocks are usually large institutions with stable dividend payments that can withstand economic slowdowns or changes in interest rates. Of course, the best bank stock for each investor will differ depending on goals and personal risk tolerance.

Is investing in bank shares a good idea?

Bank shares can be a good investment if you seek income from dividends and low-beta stocks. However, before risking any capital, ensure a bank stock purchase fits your investment plan and long-term goals.

What stocks will boom this year?

Identifying which stocks will boom in a particular year is often an exercise in futility. Economic and geopolitical events are challenging to predict, and stock prices don’t always behave as expected. For example, bank stocks rose along with interest rates in 2022. But now that rates are elevated, tech stocks have started 2023 hot, which has baffled some investors.

