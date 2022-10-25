QQQ   282.38 (+1.41%)
AAPL   151.05 (+1.07%)
MSFT   248.51 (+0.51%)
META   134.67 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   103.53 (+0.99%)
AMZN   121.28 (+1.22%)
TSLA   217.28 (+2.85%)
NVDA   129.99 (+3.17%)
NIO   10.09 (+6.77%)
BABA   63.92 (+1.22%)
AMD   60.24 (+2.62%)
T   17.66 (+0.86%)
MU   56.72 (+0.85%)
CGC   2.69 (+17.47%)
F   12.63 (+1.20%)
GE   72.67 (-0.94%)
DIS   103.41 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.57 (+3.30%)
PYPL   88.30 (+5.98%)
PFE   45.23 (-0.68%)
NFLX   294.26 (+4.18%)
QQQ   282.38 (+1.41%)
AAPL   151.05 (+1.07%)
MSFT   248.51 (+0.51%)
META   134.67 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   103.53 (+0.99%)
AMZN   121.28 (+1.22%)
TSLA   217.28 (+2.85%)
NVDA   129.99 (+3.17%)
NIO   10.09 (+6.77%)
BABA   63.92 (+1.22%)
AMD   60.24 (+2.62%)
T   17.66 (+0.86%)
MU   56.72 (+0.85%)
CGC   2.69 (+17.47%)
F   12.63 (+1.20%)
GE   72.67 (-0.94%)
DIS   103.41 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.57 (+3.30%)
PYPL   88.30 (+5.98%)
PFE   45.23 (-0.68%)
NFLX   294.26 (+4.18%)
QQQ   282.38 (+1.41%)
AAPL   151.05 (+1.07%)
MSFT   248.51 (+0.51%)
META   134.67 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   103.53 (+0.99%)
AMZN   121.28 (+1.22%)
TSLA   217.28 (+2.85%)
NVDA   129.99 (+3.17%)
NIO   10.09 (+6.77%)
BABA   63.92 (+1.22%)
AMD   60.24 (+2.62%)
T   17.66 (+0.86%)
MU   56.72 (+0.85%)
CGC   2.69 (+17.47%)
F   12.63 (+1.20%)
GE   72.67 (-0.94%)
DIS   103.41 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.57 (+3.30%)
PYPL   88.30 (+5.98%)
PFE   45.23 (-0.68%)
NFLX   294.26 (+4.18%)
QQQ   282.38 (+1.41%)
AAPL   151.05 (+1.07%)
MSFT   248.51 (+0.51%)
META   134.67 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   103.53 (+0.99%)
AMZN   121.28 (+1.22%)
TSLA   217.28 (+2.85%)
NVDA   129.99 (+3.17%)
NIO   10.09 (+6.77%)
BABA   63.92 (+1.22%)
AMD   60.24 (+2.62%)
T   17.66 (+0.86%)
MU   56.72 (+0.85%)
CGC   2.69 (+17.47%)
F   12.63 (+1.20%)
GE   72.67 (-0.94%)
DIS   103.41 (+1.66%)
AMC   6.57 (+3.30%)
PYPL   88.30 (+5.98%)
PFE   45.23 (-0.68%)
NFLX   294.26 (+4.18%)

AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings

Tue., October 25, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • AspenTech's weekly chart shows higher lows and lower highs over the past few weeks, ahead of the company’s fiscal first quarter report on Wednesday.
  • Wall Street expects the maker of plant operations and supply chain management software to earn $1.09 per share on revenue of $227.97 million.
  • Emerson Electric's $6 billion investment helped boost the stock in late 2021 and early 2022 while other tech stumbled. 
Aspen technology logoEnterprise software specialist Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) has formed a potentially bullish pennant pattern as it pulls back slightly from its October 6 high of $263.59. 

Its weekly chart shows a trend of higher lows and lower highs over the past few weeks, ahead of the company’s fiscal first quarter report on Wednesday. Wall Street expects the maker of plant operations and supply chain management software to earn $1.09 per share on revenue of $227.97 million, increasing over the year-earlier quarter.

The bullish pennant can occur as investors take a breather following a big rally before there’s another catalyst, such as earnings. It could potentially send the price higher.

According to MarketBeat earnings data, AspenTech missed revenue expectations in the past three quarters. That didn’t stop investors from piling into the stock, sending it higher in numerous short- and longer-term rolling timeframes. Recent returns are as follows:

  • One month: +12.60%
  • Three months: +39.13%
  • Year-to-date: +66.65%
  • One year: +58.59%

AspenTech is part of the enterprise software sub-industry within the tech sector. It has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion. That qualifies as a large cap, but with so many bigger companies on the market, it’s not yet part of the S&P 500. 

It’s part of a somewhat glamorous industry, given that several large enterprise-software peers like Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all large caps that posted strong run-ups in 2020 and 2021. Those stocks became well-known among growth investors and Aspen remained in stealth mode.


Much of that was due to its smaller market cap. Being a component of the S&P 500 means a stock automatically attracts more institutional investors as funds tracking that index must hold positions commensurate with index weightings. 

However, as most stocks in that industry stumbled, Aspen took off. In early 2022, as the broader market and techs were among the biggest decliners, Aspen held steady. The stock traded in a tight range between November 2021 and March of this year, then began rallying in earnest in May. 

Aspen’s business itself is somewhat more obscure, another factor in its low profile among tech investors until just a few months ago. The company helps enterprise clients optimize its digital assets to run assets safer, greener, longer and faster.

AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead Of Earnings

Energy and Industrial Customers 

Rather than serving prominent techs or consumer-facing businesses, AspenTech has a customer base that includes the chemical and energy industries. 

In October of last year, industrial technology and engineering firm Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) took a 55% stake in Aspen, with a valuation of $6 billion. That transaction closed in May. Two Emerson software units were wrapped into AspenTech. 

The Emerson deal will also help Aspen make inroads in new industries like pharmaceuticals and expand into China. 

Aspen has had an uneven earnings and revenue growth history. In the past four quarters, revenue results ranged from a year-over-year decline of 64% to a year-over-year gain of 209%.

Its three-year revenue growth rate of -8% reflects that uneven performance.

Irregular Earnings Growth Rates 

Earnings have also grown at irregular rates. The company has been profitable for years, but earnings fell in 2020, from $4.11 per share to $3.78 per share. Its three-year earnings growth rate is -6%.

Despite that negative growth rate, Wall Street expects more going forward. Analysts see earnings coming in at $6.77 per share for fiscal 2023, a gain of 49%. In fiscal 2023, it has risen another 13% to $7.62 per share.

According to MarketBeat analyst data, the consensus rating on the stock is “moderate buy.” Because of the strong recent run-up, a pullback could happen in the not-so-distant future as investors pocket profits. It’s always wise to wait for an earnings release as is the case with AspenTech.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aspen Technology right now?

Before you consider Aspen Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aspen Technology wasn't on the list.

While Aspen Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Aspen Technology (AZPN)
1.7701 of 5 stars		$251.80+0.8%N/A67.15Moderate Buy$238.00
Salesforce (CRM)
3.0076 of 5 stars		$162.26+1.0%N/A300.48Moderate Buy$233.45
ServiceNow (NOW)
2.9196 of 5 stars		$367.13+0.2%N/A403.44Moderate Buy$567.29
Snowflake (SNOW)
2.0906 of 5 stars		$177.11+1.3%N/A-81.62Moderate Buy$212.51
Datadog (DDOG)
2.6262 of 5 stars		$84.18+2.1%N/A8,426.43Moderate Buy$140.88
Shopify (SHOP)
2.251 of 5 stars		$29.34+2.1%N/A-19.37Hold$71.39
Emerson Electric (EMR)
2.6073 of 5 stars		$83.75-0.2%2.46%15.86Moderate Buy$97.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.