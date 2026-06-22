Cheesecake Factory Stock Is Up Over 50%—Is There Room for More CAKE?

Cheesecake Factory Today CAKE Cheesecake Factory $77.19 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $43.07 ▼ $78.87 Dividend Yield 1.55% P/E Ratio 22.57 Price Target $64.94 Add to Watchlist

In a year when many casual dining restaurants are struggling to lure customers, Cheesecake Factory Inc. NASDAQ: CAKE is defying this trend with exceptional earnings and a stock up more than 50% year-to-date (YTD).

But this performance is about more than just a standout flagship. Cheesecake Factory has shifted to a diverse mix of establishments, including high-margin concepts like Flower Child, North Italia, The Henry, and others under the Fox Restaurant Concepts umbrella.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts: Sign Up

Combining a mature flagship with pricier high-growth entrants has caught the attention of analysts and investors alike, but is there any room left for more CAKE (upside)?

Earnings Highlight the Strength of the Portfolio and the Reason for Re-Rating

Cheesecake Factory acquired the Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) brand in a 2019 deal valued at more than $300 million. The company had held stakes in Flower Child and North Italia since 2016, but this deal gave it full control of the portfolio, which includes 13 restaurant brands with varying cuisines and concepts. Not every restaurant has been a smashing success for Cheesecake Factory. However, recent earnings show that standouts are beginning to emerge, which is a key driver of the stock's higher price.

Cheesecake Factory reported its Q1 2026 results on April 29, posting a top- and bottom-line beat, including year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth of 5.6%. The flagship store reported comps of 1.6% and an industry-best $12.8 million in annualized unit volume. Restaurant margins grew to 17.5%, which helped offset a 1.4% decline in foot traffic. However, a breakdown of the system by concept shows where the real growth drivers are.

The Cheesecake Factory might be the cash engine, but growth is coming from high-margin concepts like Flower Child. The health-themed eatery with vegan and vegetarian options has seen explosive growth, with Q1 sales up 21% and Q1 comps of 10%, far exceeding the flagship’s 1.6% figure. Management expects Flower Child to take share from quick-service restaurants (QSRs) as customers trade up for healthier options, and its 19.6% restaurant margins are the best in the portfolio. Other FRC brands are scaling fast as well, including The Henry Phoenix, which averaged nearly $300,000 in weekly sales in its first month of operation. Overall, the FRC portfolio grew sales 20% YOY in Q1.

There is one soft spot in the portfolio: North Italia. The pizza and pasta bar posted comps of -2% with foot traffic down 6%, and ate a margin loss of nearly 200 basis points. Management has singled out North Italia as a turnaround candidate and plans to restore margins of 16-18% by leaning more into lunch fare and lighter menu options. Currently, there are 48 North Italia locations in operation, which represents a significant portion of the overall portfolio. Hence, a successful turnaround for this brand is crucial to maintaining the stock’s outperformance.

Valuation Shows Market Now Views CAKE as Premium

Following the 50% YTD gain, CAKE shares now trade at 19 times forward earnings and 1.02 times sales, which puts it at the upper end of the casual dining valuation range. The stock had typically traded in a valuation range with other discounted restaurant stocks, such as Chili’s operator Brinker International Inc. NYSE: EAT and Outback owner Bloomin Brands Inc. NASDAQ: BLMN. These are distressed companies, and their stocks are cheap and high-yielding for a reason.

But now CAKE trades at a valuation on par with industry leaders like Darden Restaurants Inc. NYSE: DRI and Texas Roadhouse Inc. NASDAQ: TXRH. The Street is pricing in some of the growth ahead for Cheesecake Factory, which means the upside of the concept-level shift has likely been realized in the stock’s YTD gain. To keep the rally moving forward, Cheesecake Factory will need to continue expanding its high-margin concepts, maintain flagship comp growth and revitalize the struggling North Italia brand. Some analysts are skeptical: the stock received two downgrades on June 15 from Citigroup and Northcoast Research, respectively.

Technical Signals Indicate Uptrend Remains Robust

Investors are more bullish than analysts, and the stock continues to soar to new heights. The 50% YTD gain even belies its recent performance, which saw CAKE shares rise 30% in less than four weeks. The uptrend appeared to have stalled in March, as the stock entered a tight trading range, but technical signals suggested momentum continued to build under the surface.

A Golden Cross in late February hinted that buyers were in control despite the sideways trading, and this fact was confirmed in late May when the stock price finally overtook the 50-day moving average. A bullish move above 50 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirmed the breakout, and the stock is now above both its 2026 high and its July 2025 all-time high. One area of concern is the RSI elevating into overbought territory, but a brief pullback could be a buying opportunity for new investors. The stock’s next catalyst comes on August 4 with the company’s Q2 2026 earnings release, where investors will be watching for signs of foot traffic recovery in the wake of falling gas prices and evidence of a North Italia turnaround.

Before you consider Cheesecake Factory, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheesecake Factory wasn't on the list.

While Cheesecake Factory currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here