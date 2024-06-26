Free Trial

Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 26, 2024
Virtual reality glasses on blue backdrop

Key Points

  • Enovix announced two significant game-changing deals that validate the business. 
  • Its silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries are well-suited for always-on devices such as VR headsets. 
  • Short-covering is in play; analysts see ENVX stock rising another 20%, and institutions are buying, so this rally has legs. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Enovix

Enovix NASDAQ: ENVX stock surged 35% in a single day, and it looks like the rally has legs and room to run. The technical signal is strong, and fundamental factors are in play. Those factors include a new deal to supply batteries for a virtual reality headset that points to a new reality for ENVX investors. This company is gaining traction and building momentum; two large, high-profile deals now validate its technology

Enovix Today

Enovix Co. stock logo
ENVXENVX 90-day performance
Enovix
$15.44
-0.82 (-5.04%)
(As of 01:49 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$5.70
$23.90
Price Target
$18.33
Add to Watchlist

Why Enovix? Enovix is a leader in advanced lithium-ion batteries. Its silicon anode design allows for greater energy density, discharge, and recharge rates, making it perfect for most applications. Among the first wave of business are government and military clients that need a longer range and higher power output for their always-on applications. Those include aviation (drones) and man-portable equipment systems. Consumer applications likely to utilize Enovix battery technology include cameras, video recorders, PCs, and mobile and IoT-connected remote devices. 

A Double-Shot of Game-Changing News for Enovix Investors

Enovix's stock price was supercharged when it revealed a contract to deliver batteries for a prominent, California-based virtual reality headset manufacturer. The company did not reveal who the manufacturer was, but is likely one of a handful of names, including Apple NASDAQ: AAPL, Google parent Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL, and Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META. Apple is a leading candidate because the company mentions style in its press release. 

The deal includes an upfront payment for tooling, battery pack design, and future expenses for test and production models. The VR headset market is worth upwards of $32 billion today and is expected to grow by 10x over the next decade for a near 30% CAGR—quite a tailwind for the business.


The deal to supply battery packs for VR headsets is great news but is just the tip of the iceberg for Enovix. The company also announced a deal with Elentec Co, whose largest client is Samsung. Elentec provides battery packs for numerous Samsung OTCMKTS: SSNLF products, including consumer, industrial and military applications. 

The deal with Elentec is contingent on finalized negotiations but would allow Enovis to utilize Elentec Co’s capabilities and footprint for its battery production. The near-term goal is to adapt Enovix technology to fit Samsung battery packs and fast-track them to the broad market. The end goal is for long-term collaboration to support growth for both. 

Buy-Rated Enovix Has Growing Support from Institutions

Enovix MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
1.97 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
17.7% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.39mentions of Enovix in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Details

Enovix’s analyst activity is light and tepid this year but will likely change soon. The takeaway is that this Moderate Buy-rated stock is forecast to advance another 20% from its current levels, and the forecasts may rise, given the rapidly improving outlook. Rising forecasts will provide another catalyst for higher prices. 

The more significant detail is that institutions are buying. Institutions represent the bulk of investment dollars and are powerful market forces. Institutions have bought this stock on balance for four of the last five quarters and increased their holdings to over 50%. Enovix’s share price will likely continue to rise with this trend in play. 

Enovix: Short Covering Leads to Sustained Rally

Short interest is a factor in the rally. The market for Enovix stock was more than 30% short at the last report but has likely fallen since. If not, it will soon because the technical outlook is bullish; higher prices are expected for this stock.

The rally for Enovix is supported by indicators, including volume, moving averages, MACD, and stochastic, firing strong signals on the weekly and daily charts. The candlestick action on the daily charts is also bullish, showing a Harami continuation pattern, and suggests market support is advancing along with the price action. In this scenario, shares of Enovix could surge another $4 soon to reach the $20 level and then another $4 by year’s end to set a multiyear high. 

Enovix ENVX stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Enovix right now?

Before you consider Enovix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enovix wasn't on the list.

While Enovix currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.5955 of 5 stars		$213.83+2.3%0.47%33.26Moderate Buy$212.46
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.63 of 5 stars		$183.59-0.2%0.44%28.16Moderate Buy$193.26
Meta Platforms (META)
3.8735 of 5 stars		$511.74+0.2%0.39%29.39Moderate Buy$510.05
Enovix (ENVX)
1.9721 of 5 stars		$15.73-3.3%N/A-11.74Moderate Buy$18.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Don’t Need an AI Boost to Move Higher
At the time of this writing, shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up over 17% since the company rep...
MarketBeat
Loophole for Biden’s New Digital Currency Plan
Have you heard about Executive Order 14067? This lesser-known order introduced the Digital Dollar, an alarming...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Election Meltdown”
Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs… ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Are Golden and How to Find More Like Them
The Golden Cross is a well-known technical indicator used by traders and investors. It is a bullish chart patt...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

What is Stagflation? The Economic Storm Affecting Your Wallet
Power of Stock Upgrades: How to Use Them for Your Portfolio
The Best Single Stock to Own for 5 Years

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines