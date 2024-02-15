Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance

S&P 500   5,006.33 (+0.11%)
DOW   38,586.88 (+0.42%)
QQQ   432.08 (-0.26%)
AAPL   181.81 (-1.27%)
MSFT   405.04 (-1.09%)
META   478.57 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   141.82 (-2.82%)
AMZN   168.74 (-1.31%)
TSLA   194.30 (+2.96%)
NVDA   731.58 (-1.00%)
NIO   6.23 (+3.83%)
AMD   177.10 (-0.90%)
BABA   73.62 (+0.31%)
T   17.12 (+1.24%)
F   12.41 (+1.47%)
MU   82.04 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.57 (+1.42%)
GE   148.11 (+1.10%)
DIS   112.22 (+0.59%)
AMC   4.86 (+1.25%)
PFE   27.53 (+1.55%)
PYPL   59.24 (+0.63%)
XOM   102.50 (+1.65%)
S&P 500   5,006.33 (+0.11%)
DOW   38,586.88 (+0.42%)
QQQ   432.08 (-0.26%)
AAPL   181.81 (-1.27%)
MSFT   405.04 (-1.09%)
META   478.57 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   141.82 (-2.82%)
AMZN   168.74 (-1.31%)
TSLA   194.30 (+2.96%)
NVDA   731.58 (-1.00%)
NIO   6.23 (+3.83%)
AMD   177.10 (-0.90%)
BABA   73.62 (+0.31%)
T   17.12 (+1.24%)
F   12.41 (+1.47%)
MU   82.04 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.57 (+1.42%)
GE   148.11 (+1.10%)
DIS   112.22 (+0.59%)
AMC   4.86 (+1.25%)
PFE   27.53 (+1.55%)
PYPL   59.24 (+0.63%)
XOM   102.50 (+1.65%)
S&P 500   5,006.33 (+0.11%)
DOW   38,586.88 (+0.42%)
QQQ   432.08 (-0.26%)
AAPL   181.81 (-1.27%)
MSFT   405.04 (-1.09%)
META   478.57 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   141.82 (-2.82%)
AMZN   168.74 (-1.31%)
TSLA   194.30 (+2.96%)
NVDA   731.58 (-1.00%)
NIO   6.23 (+3.83%)
AMD   177.10 (-0.90%)
BABA   73.62 (+0.31%)
T   17.12 (+1.24%)
F   12.41 (+1.47%)
MU   82.04 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.57 (+1.42%)
GE   148.11 (+1.10%)
DIS   112.22 (+0.59%)
AMC   4.86 (+1.25%)
PFE   27.53 (+1.55%)
PYPL   59.24 (+0.63%)
XOM   102.50 (+1.65%)
S&P 500   5,006.33 (+0.11%)
DOW   38,586.88 (+0.42%)
QQQ   432.08 (-0.26%)
AAPL   181.81 (-1.27%)
MSFT   405.04 (-1.09%)
META   478.57 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   141.82 (-2.82%)
AMZN   168.74 (-1.31%)
TSLA   194.30 (+2.96%)
NVDA   731.58 (-1.00%)
NIO   6.23 (+3.83%)
AMD   177.10 (-0.90%)
BABA   73.62 (+0.31%)
T   17.12 (+1.24%)
F   12.41 (+1.47%)
MU   82.04 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.57 (+1.42%)
GE   148.11 (+1.10%)
DIS   112.22 (+0.59%)
AMC   4.86 (+1.25%)
PFE   27.53 (+1.55%)
PYPL   59.24 (+0.63%)
XOM   102.50 (+1.65%)
75% Discount (Limited Time)

Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Melissa Brock
February 15, 2024

Internet of Things; Impinj stock

Key Points

  • Impinj stock has been rallying since mid-January and picked up steam as the company surpassed Q4 views and raised guidance.
  • Impinj is part of the growing IoT industry; major customers include Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Cisco.
  • Analysts expect earnings to grow by 33% this year and to almost double in 2025. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Impinj

If you check a bag while flying on Delta Air Lines Inc. NYSE: DAL, it may be tracked using technology from Impinj Inc. NASDAQ: PI.

Impinj stock traded lower on February 12, getting support above its 10-day moving average after trading higher in the previous session.

The stock began rallying in mid-January and picked up steam on February 9 after the company beat fourth-quarter views and raised its guidance on the Impinj chart. The stock is still climbing out of a steep consolidation that began in April 2023 after the company issued disappointing revenue guidance.

However, with that situation appearing to turn around, Impinj is one of those lesser-known stocks that could represent an early opportunity for investors looking for stocks with the potential for big growth ahead. 

Tech to track items in wide range of industries

Impinj makes radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to track and locate items in various industries: retail, supply chain and logistics.

Other industries include aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, data centers, travel, banking, linen and uniforms. 

In addition to Delta, customers include Cisco Systems Inc. NASDAQ: CSCO and Coca-Cola Co. NYSE: KO.

Earnings came in at 9 cents a share, down 76% from the year-earlier quarter but way ahead of analysts' views of two cents a share. Revenue was $70.7 million, down 8% but exceeding expectations of $68.3 million. 


Apparel industry de-stocking led to revenue declines

In the earnings conference call, chief financial officer Cary Baker noted that the retail industry's apparel de-stocking accounted for a decrease in revenue in the second half of the year. 

Those declines don't sound great, but Wall Street likes revenue and earnings beats, especially like rosy forecasts.

For the current quarter, the company guided toward earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $73.5 million at the midpoint. Analysts had expected net income of two cents a share on revenue of $70.8 million.

Impinj appears to be entering a phase of fast growth. 

For the full year, Wall Street is eyeing earnings of 98 cents per share, an increase of 33%. That would be the company's highest per-share income since going public in 2026. 

Next year, analysts expect Impinj earnings to increase by 95% to $1.92 a share. 

Internet of Things specialist

Impinj is part of the burgeoning Internet of Things (IoT) industry. 

The term refers to everyday objects like cars, appliances, or wearable devices connected to the internet and can communicate with each other. In retail and industrial uses, for example, it allows companies to track items through the manufacturing, distribution and sales phases.

The example of Delta Air Lines is easy for consumers to understand: Luggage is tracked as bags are sorted, loaded onto a flight, and delivered to baggage claim. Passengers can track the journey of their bags on an app.

Like many other companies, Impinj is laying off workers as part of a streamlining operation to boost net income. 

Impinj analyst forecasts show a consensus view of "moderate buy," with a price target of $106.43, an upside of 1.57%. 

That doesn't sound like much, and that's partly a reflection of sparse analyst coverage, which is typical of a company whose market capitalization is just $2.836 billion. 

Analysts boosting Impinj price targets

After the fourth-quarter report, Goldman Sachs boosted its price target on Impinj to $115. Needham's James Ricchiuti reiterated his "buy" rating on Impinj stock, boosting his price target to $120. Impinj is part of the semiconductor stocks subindustry but is far too small to be included in the S&P 500. 

It's a component of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF NYSEARCA: XSD, with an allocation of 3.32%. 

It's a top component along with Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDABroadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO, Marvell Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MRVL and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. NASDAQ: AMD

Suppose you're wondering how that can be relative to those chip giants, given Impinj's market cap. In that case, the underlying index of semiconductors is equal-weighted, giving it a tilt toward smaller, growth chipmakers like Impinj. 

Including an index like that can help a stock like Impinj, bringing it more analyst attention and investment as the ETF rebalances. 

→ Biden Out, _______ In? (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Impinj right now?

Before you consider Impinj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Impinj wasn't on the list.

While Impinj currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Impinj (PI)
2.4735 of 5 stars		$105.75+2.4%N/A-65.28Moderate Buy$106.43
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
4.446 of 5 stars		$177.06-0.9%N/A340.51Moderate Buy$179.06
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.8829 of 5 stars		$1,252.58-0.8%1.68%38.03Moderate Buy$1,005.95
Cisco Systems (CSCO)
4.6834 of 5 stars		$49.11-2.3%3.18%14.84Hold$58.26
Delta Air Lines (DAL)
4.9019 of 5 stars		$41.37+1.3%0.97%5.79Buy$55.54
Marvell Technology (MRVL)
4.3723 of 5 stars		$67.54-2.1%0.36%-103.91Moderate Buy$69.96
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7879 of 5 stars		$727.78-1.5%0.02%96.01Moderate Buy$633.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine


Featured Articles and Offers

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

7 Stocks to Help You Build Off January’s Gains

It's frequently said that as January goes, so goes the market. If that's the case, it's time for investors to put money to work in the stock market.

Related Videos

Advanced Micro Devices at Significant Turning Point
Advanced Micro Devices at Significant Turning Point
A 50% Upside for AMD? Here’s How
A 50% Upside for AMD? Here’s How
AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
Search Headlines: