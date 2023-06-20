Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal

S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,009.36 (-0.84%)
QQQ   364.93 (-0.82%)
AAPL   185.00 (+0.04%)
MSFT   336.41 (-1.73%)
META   281.64 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   122.45 (-0.87%)
AMZN   125.54 (+0.04%)
TSLA   264.93 (+1.68%)
NVDA   430.28 (+0.79%)
NIO   9.16 (-2.55%)
BABA   87.52 (-4.97%)
AMD   118.59 (-1.24%)
T   15.90 (-1.00%)
F   13.98 (-3.05%)
MU   66.15 (-2.23%)
CGC   0.60 (-4.75%)
GE   104.71 (-1.49%)
DIS   89.98 (-1.47%)
AMC   4.52 (-3.83%)
PFE   39.60 (-1.15%)
PYPL   68.22 (+2.69%)
NFLX   432.83 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,009.36 (-0.84%)
QQQ   364.93 (-0.82%)
AAPL   185.00 (+0.04%)
MSFT   336.41 (-1.73%)
META   281.64 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   122.45 (-0.87%)
AMZN   125.54 (+0.04%)
TSLA   264.93 (+1.68%)
NVDA   430.28 (+0.79%)
NIO   9.16 (-2.55%)
BABA   87.52 (-4.97%)
AMD   118.59 (-1.24%)
T   15.90 (-1.00%)
F   13.98 (-3.05%)
MU   66.15 (-2.23%)
CGC   0.60 (-4.75%)
GE   104.71 (-1.49%)
DIS   89.98 (-1.47%)
AMC   4.52 (-3.83%)
PFE   39.60 (-1.15%)
PYPL   68.22 (+2.69%)
NFLX   432.83 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,009.36 (-0.84%)
QQQ   364.93 (-0.82%)
AAPL   185.00 (+0.04%)
MSFT   336.41 (-1.73%)
META   281.64 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   122.45 (-0.87%)
AMZN   125.54 (+0.04%)
TSLA   264.93 (+1.68%)
NVDA   430.28 (+0.79%)
NIO   9.16 (-2.55%)
BABA   87.52 (-4.97%)
AMD   118.59 (-1.24%)
T   15.90 (-1.00%)
F   13.98 (-3.05%)
MU   66.15 (-2.23%)
CGC   0.60 (-4.75%)
GE   104.71 (-1.49%)
DIS   89.98 (-1.47%)
AMC   4.52 (-3.83%)
PFE   39.60 (-1.15%)
PYPL   68.22 (+2.69%)
NFLX   432.83 (+0.20%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.64%)
DOW   34,009.36 (-0.84%)
QQQ   364.93 (-0.82%)
AAPL   185.00 (+0.04%)
MSFT   336.41 (-1.73%)
META   281.64 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   122.45 (-0.87%)
AMZN   125.54 (+0.04%)
TSLA   264.93 (+1.68%)
NVDA   430.28 (+0.79%)
NIO   9.16 (-2.55%)
BABA   87.52 (-4.97%)
AMD   118.59 (-1.24%)
T   15.90 (-1.00%)
F   13.98 (-3.05%)
MU   66.15 (-2.23%)
CGC   0.60 (-4.75%)
GE   104.71 (-1.49%)
DIS   89.98 (-1.47%)
AMC   4.52 (-3.83%)
PFE   39.60 (-1.15%)
PYPL   68.22 (+2.69%)
NFLX   432.83 (+0.20%)

Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal

Tue., June 20, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • Innovative Eyewear makes “smart” glass frames called Lucyd Lyte that keep wearers connected to their mobile devices, make calls, listen to music with four speakers and use a virtual assistant.
  • Innovative Eyewear announced a line of Reebok smart eyewear to be launched in 2024.
  • It makes smart eyewear is not to be confused with smart glasses which include a projected desktop screen in the lenses.  
  • Innovative Eyewear is a developmental company with annual revenues under $1 million.
  • The company did a secondary offering on June 7, 2023, for 7.14 million units, comprised of one shares of common stock at $2.10 and one warrant to raise $13.69 million in proceeds.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear stock price forecast

Innovative Eyewear Inc. NASDAQ: LUCY shares soared on announcing a Reebok line of "smart" eyewear products to launch in 2024. The company is careful with its wording to refrain from calling its eyewear "smart glasses." They are Bluetooth-connected audio glasses with four open-air speakers enabling hands-free usage with a connection to mobile devices using their Vryb app, which is still in beta.

They planned to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) Chat-GPT through its smart eyewear and filed for a patent in April 2023. It’s worth noting to avoid getting too hyped up on the stock as Innovative Eyewear is a development stage company trying to gain a piece of the smart wearable device segment.

Smart Eyewear

Smart glasses imply they are a wearable computer with a tiny overlaid screen in the lenses enabling you to navigate applications, run tasks. and take pictures and record video. Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL owned Google attempted to launch smart glasses under Google Glass in 2013. The limited functions, battery life, privacy concerns, and $1,500 price tag caused them to shut down the beta in 2015.

However, this has inspired other companies to follow through with similar ideas, like Snap Inc. NASDAQ: SNAP, which makes augmented reality glasses that users can snap pictures with and upload to Snapchat. Vuzix Co. NASDAQ: VUZI is a manufacturer and supplier of augmented reality (AR) smart glass wearable display technology. They sell enterprise augmented reality (AR) smart glasses enabling virtual collaboration to improve field service efficiency in industrial, manufacturing, military and healthcare industries.


Google has enterprise smart glasses which have fallen into the niche of industrial uses.

Smart Eyewear

Innovative doesn’t make smart glasses with computer display lenses. The lenses are UV400 sunglass lenses designed to block out UV and blue rays and with an anti-reflective coating. The frames are “smart” as they enable Bluetooth connectivity with your mobile device.

The frames have four open speakers delivering immersive sound. The temples are touch-sensitive, enabling you to control the music and volume and access the voice assistant with simple taps. The company filed a patent for ChatGPT-enabled smart eyewear on April 12, 2023. Innovative claims will be the first smart eyewear company to provide patent-pending AI voice accessibility on its Bluetooth-enabled eyewear.

Hype or Hope?

Innovative is the developer and retailer of smart eyewear for Lucyd, Nautica and Eddie Bauer brands. On June 20, 2023, they announced a multi-year global licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group, which represents Reebok. Innovative expects to launch its Reebok Smart Eyewear in 2024.

There is room for more brands since Authentic Brands Group represents over 40 iconic brands in the Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media segments, including David Beckham, Sports Illustrated, Brooks Brothers, Nine West, Van Heusen and Luck Brand.

Innovative CEO Harrison Gross commented, “Our forthcoming Reebok smart eyewear collection, powered by Lucyd, will continue Reebok's legacy of bold and beautiful craftsmanship coupled with innovation and will align perfectly with today's active lifestyles.

We believe sports enthusiasts are seeking designer eyewear that both protects their vision and allows them to remain connected to their digital lives in an open-ear, hands-free format. There are four major segments of the eyewear market: ready-to-wear sunglasses, prescription eyeglasses, safety glasses and sports glasses, and our company aims to upgrade all of these categories with our cutting-edge smart features. “

Start-Up Fundamentals

Innovative is still a developmental company, and its revenues underscore that point. The company sells its glasses through its website and over 200 optical and sporting goods retailers, including Best Buy Co. NYSE: BBY, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. NYSE: DKS and Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN.

The most recent 10-Q report indicates the company had revenues of $144.9K for Q1 2023, ending in March 2023. It had a net loss of $1.43 million or ($0.19) per share. Remember that the company priced its 7.143 million units at $2.10, including one share of common stock and a warrant, into June 7, 2023,  according to its S-1. The exercise price of the warrants has yet to be determined. The company expects $13.69 million of net proceeds from the offering.

Innovative Eyewear financials are on MarketBeat.

Innovative Eyewear stock chart

The definitive beginner’s guide to reading stock charts can be found free on Marketbeat.

Weekly Descending Triangle

The weekly candlestick chart on LUCY illustrates a descending triangle that formed on its IPO peak at $7.00 in August 2022. Shares sold off to the flat-bottom low of $1.03 in November 2022.

However, shares bounced off the $0.70 lows to spike up the $5.02 in January 2023, forming a weekly descending triangle that has continued to hold the candles down under the trendline. Shares could hold the $1.36 higher low on pullbacks as they attempted to break out through the descending trendline again.

The weekly RSI coiled again to the 50-band. Pullback support levels are at $1.91, $1.67, $1.36 and $1.03 swing low.

Should you invest $1,000 in Innovative Eyewear right now?

Before you consider Innovative Eyewear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innovative Eyewear wasn't on the list.

While Innovative Eyewear currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)
0 of 5 stars		$2.15-1.8%N/AN/AN/A
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.5016 of 5 stars		$122.74-0.6%N/A27.34Moderate Buy$129.67
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.1402 of 5 stars		$123.34-0.6%N/A27.47Moderate Buy$132.80
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.6041 of 5 stars		$125.76+0.2%N/A299.43Moderate Buy$145.28
Best Buy (BBY)
2.5893 of 5 stars		$78.86-1.2%4.67%13.34Moderate Buy$78.44
Harris (HRS)
1.6204 of 5 stars		$195.57+1.1%1.40%30.09N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?

Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?

In this video, we explore the concerns regarding how AI will affect Google's search and profits and whether Alphabet stockholders should be concerned.

Recent Videos

AMD, Game-Changing News, Stock Price Rises
AMD, Game-Changing News, Stock Price Rises
Mullen Automotive’s Dilution is Desperation
Mullen Automotive’s Dilution is Desperation
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
Verizon is Paying You 7% to Own its Stock
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -