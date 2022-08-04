S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
S&P 500   4,155.17
DOW   32,812.50
QQQ   322.89
There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher 
Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore 
Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon? 
AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?

Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings

Thu., August 4, 2022 | Matthew North

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is set to announce its earnings this Thursday. One outcome for the company is that it may surprise investors with a better-than-expected performance for its reporting quarter. This would not be unusual, as the company's chief rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) also beat expectations. Netflix reported that it lost 1 million subscribers in Q2'22, but this was far less than its anticipated forecasted loss of 2 million subscribers. Upon posting its earnings card, shares of Netflix surged 7%. The company's shares are currently up 21.98% for the month. A similar situation may hold true for Roku with analysts underestimating the company's performance, possibly leading to a rally for the stock. Let's investigate why that could happen, and some reasons for it not.

Analysts Expectations for Roku

A good place to start for Roku is with analysts' opinions regarding this stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of buy. Over the last 90 days 28 analysts have rated the stock, giving it 15 strong buy ratings, 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, 1 sell rating, and 3 strong sell ratings. Shares of Roku currently have a 58.53% upside to the MarketBeat consensus price target. Analysts have generally been more optimistic than required over the short term when it comes to estimating its consensus price target with the stock severely underperforming the consensus from 2021 onwards. By the end of this year, analysts expect an EPS contraction of -3.25 and revenues of 3.12B for YoY growth of 12.82%.

Roku’s Valuation

Despite the company losing -66.82% YTD and severely underperforming the broader market (the S&P 500), which contracted by -14.16%, a cursory glance at the company's valuation ratios could give the impression that it is in fact still overvalued at its present levels on a relative basis. Part of the reason for this is that the company's EPS is negative at -0.82. This was due to a sharp sell-off in its net income and net profit margin, which contracted -252.89% and -228.97% respectively. 

Comparing Roku's other valuation ratios such as Price / Sales, Price / Book, and Price Cashflow with the sector median returns an overvalued valuation by a wide margin. On an FWD Price / Sales basis, it's 146.51% more expensive than the median with 3.35 compared to 1.36. One of its most unfavorable valuation ratios is Price / Cash flow (TTM), with the company scoring 142.32 compared to the median of just 8.19, or a 1,637.51% difference. One interpretation of the company's sell-off is that it's reverting back to its intrinsic value due to reporting negative earnings, catalyzed by a sector rotation out of tech and discretionary stocks as investors' risk appetites change.


An Oversold Bounce is Possible

One theory of what may happen if Roku submits a bearish earnings card is that the stock will become oversold on the weekly charts and then bounce briefly higher. The company's stock price currently has steep downside momentum that started in September last year. The company has found support around the $80 levels for the majority of this year and it is barely holding above oversold levels at present.  When the stock did dip into oversold territory bulls pushed it back towards its near-term support of the $80 psychological level, so another oversold bounce is more likely than not if a sell-off eventuates.

 




Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Roku (ROKU)
2.4601 of 5 stars		$79.00+4.3%N/A-219.44Hold$125.24
Netflix (NFLX)
2.6197 of 5 stars		$226.73+2.4%N/A20.15Hold$312.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Roku right now?

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.