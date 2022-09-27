Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
S&P 500   3,647.29
DOW   29,134.99
QQQ   274.48
Layoffs Aren't the Solution to Your Profitability Crisis. Here's the Simple 4-Step Process You Should Be Following Instead.
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?

Wed., September 28, 2022 | Jea Yu
  • The Company is seeing declines on all metrics  
  • Inventories rose 32% in Q2
  • Bar is set low as the Company pulls it guidance
  • Gap shares pay a 6.38% annual dividend
  • Finding a new CEO and spinning-off Old Navy are potential upside catalysts

Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Clothing and apparel retailer The Gap (NYSE: GPS) has had a bad year with shares down (-54%) in 2022. The Company fired its last CEO in July after an abysmal Q1 earnings report and is currently seeking a new CEO. Almost every metric disappointed in the most recent Q2 earnings report with sales down (-8%), comparable sales down (-10%), online sales fell (-6%), merchandise margins fell 850 basis points while inventories swelled by 32%. Even Kanye gave them the boot terminating their partnership, which wasn’t producing well anyway. Gap also pulled their full-year 2022 outlook due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions rife with high inflation, rising logistics costs, and waning consumer discretionary spending. The consumer pullback has affected most of the retail industry as evidenced by warnings from Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Inflation sabotaged 200 basis points while $50 million in airfreight costs took another 130 basis points off its gross margin. With all the bad news striking its stock, the Gap may be setting itself up as a turnaround play if this is truly the darkest point before the dawn. The Company has set the bar low for expectations moving forward by pulling its expectations. As shares continue to fall towards pandemic lows, investors have to wonder if the worst has been priced in.


Put a Bag Over It

On Aug. 25, 2022, the Gap released its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results for the quarter ending July 2022. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $0.08 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.02), a $0.10 per share beat. Revenues fell (-8%) year-over-year (YoY) to $3.86 billion, beating consensus analyst estimates for $3.82 billion. Old Navy sales fell (-13%) to $2.1 billion. Gap sales fell (-10%) to $881 million. Banana Republic sales rose 9% to $539 million and Athleta sales rose $1% to $344 million. The Company pulled its full-year 2022 outlook but remains cautiously optimistic as its saw an improvement in sales trends in July heading into August. Gap CFO Katrina O’Connell pointed out, “Coming off of peak inflation and the higher gas prices, particularly impacting the low-income consumer in June, we have seen an improvement in sales trends in July and into August, consistent with many other retailers. Comparable sales were down 10%, a sequential improvement from the negative 14% comp reported in the first quarter, which was negatively impacted by the lapping of stimulus in the prior year.”

Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?

Here’s What the Charts are Saying

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for GPS stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked near the $11.93 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares triggered a market structure high (MSH) overlapping with the weekly market structure low (MSL) buy trigger at $9.67. The weekly breakdown is forming with a falling 5-period moving average (MA) resistance at $9.32 crossing the 15-period MA at $9.36. The daily rifle chart breakdown has a falling 5-period MA resistance at $9.04 followed by the falling 15-period MA resistance at $9.30. The daily lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $8.40. The daily stochastic has a mini inverse pup falling towards the 20-band. Attractive pullback levels sit at the $7.79 fib, $7.49, $7.08 fib, $6.60, and the $6.24 fib.

Turnaround Strategy

The Company has four popular private label brands including The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta. Old Navy is the number two brand in the apparel market. CFO O’Connell laid out the turnaround strategy of reducing inventory through the second half of the year, rebalancing its assortment of products to better meet changing customer preferences, cutting overhead costs, reevaluating its marketing and technology investments and fortifying the balance sheet. The Company also plans to open 30 to 40 Athleta stores, 20 to 30 Old Navy stores and close nearly 50 Gap and Banana Republic stores.

Setting the Bar Low

The Company has set very low expectations so that any good news should be magnified. The announcement of a new CEO should boost share prices depending on the caliber and pedigree of the appointment. There is always the looming possibility of a spin-off of its Old Navy brand into a separate listing to bolster shareholder value. Seasonality also comes into play as retail stocks tend to rise ahead of the holiday shopping season.

 

GAP is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
GAP (GPS)
2.21 of 5 stars		$8.44+0.6%7.11%-8.36Hold$10.57
Kohl's (KSS)
3.0792 of 5 stars		$25.70+0.6%7.78%5.07Hold$31.87
Target (TGT)
3.2237 of 5 stars		$148.47-0.2%2.91%16.87Moderate Buy$193.67
Nordstrom (JWN)
2.7757 of 5 stars		$17.74+0.8%4.28%7.04Hold$25.53
Walmart (WMT)
2.8567 of 5 stars		$130.95-0.3%1.71%26.14Moderate Buy$151.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in GAP right now?

Before you consider GAP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GAP wasn't on the list.

While GAP currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.