MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/31-9/4

This week saw the markets surge to pre-pandemic levels as earnings reports continued to be solid. Meanwhile, hopes rose for a vaccine by the end of the year, and a stimulus plan in the interim. Then a major selloff in the tech sector sent everything crashing down. And all of that set the stage for the all-important jobs report that is due out on Friday, September 4. The MarketBeat team of writers has their eye on the companies and sectors that are likely to be moving the market. The team will also alert you to a hidden gem you may not be considering, or a speculative stock you may be considering too much. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Sean Sechler wrote about the “September Effect” that historically grips equities as summer turns to fall. Sechler gave readers three stock picks that are positioned to defy this trend. Chipmakers continue to be one of the best sectors for growth investors, and Sechler gave investors three chipmaker stocks that were making news this week. And while the race towards a vaccine is dominating headlines, Sechler was looking at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), a smart play in the healthcare sector. As Sechler writes, ISRG stock is a long-term play on the future of medical technology specifically in the area of robotic surgery.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu was looking at Nio (NYSE:NIO) which has been one of the hottest stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Now that the company has liquidity issues behind it, investors are focusing on some real catalysts such as the company’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) initiative. Yu also wrote about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) which is creating a distinct brand identity in the growing financial technology (fintech) space. And with restaurants beginning to open, Yu was analyzing Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB). The fast casual chain is participating in the recovery of the restaurant sector, and the stock is hitting a critical buy point.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes had his eyes on the clouds, more specifically cloud computing stocks. While this sector overall is looking a little expensive, Hughes gave investors three undervalued cloud stocks that they can buy now. Turning his attention to 5G, Hughes wrote about Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA). Ambarella is going to benefit as the 5G revolutionprovides the speed necessary to allow its data-rich network to enable real-time use of the IoT. And moving his attention closer to home, Hughes was looking at Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and telling investors why it’s still a solid stay-at-home stock.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Cybersecurity will be one of the hottest sectors in the next ten years. Sam Quirke was looking at one of the leading names in the field, Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Quirke points out that long-term investors should ignore the stock’s current volatility and look for an opportunity to buy this stock at an attractive price. Quirke was also taking a look at the cloud computing space and, in particular, Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN). This company is drawing a lot of attention from analysts, and also perhaps potential suitors. Either way, it’s looking like a strong long-term buy. And speaking of long-term buys, Quirke pointed out to investors that it may be time to give Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) a closer look. The online real estate database provider looks to be coming out of the pandemic just fine.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Nick Vasco doesn’t necessarily like the price investors are paying for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA). However, the company’s “car vending machine” strategy was leaning into societal trends before the pandemic. Now, all it really needs is an improved economy to fully realize its potential. Another company that is leaning into societal trends is fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The world is moving into e-commerce and contactless payments, and PayPal is proving to investors that it is becoming an accepted medium of payment at more retailers. And Vasco also checked in on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG). Scott’s has benefited as more and more Americans had the time and disposable income to work on their lawns this summer. And while the home and garden stock may not see double-digit growth in 2021, it is likely to be a solid performer.

Articles by Chris Markoch

China stocks have been a topic of discussion for many investors. Chris Markoch took a look at Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO). The stock is not generating much excitement among investors and there are reasons for that. Markoch also looked at the semiconductor sector and likes what he’s seeing from Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). The stock has been largely overlooked this year, but there are signs that is changing. Another stock that might be seeing its fortunes change is H&R Block (NYSE:HRB). In a year like no other, Block has seen its revenue forecasts change from its predictable pattern. But as the calendar is changing, look for HRB stock to shrug off some one-off headwinds and move forward.

Additional Editor’s Picks

Our editor’s also were closely tracking some other notable stocks. Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had proof of concept long before the pandemic. But the move towards contactless everything has provided the eSignature solution specialist with a catalyst that shows no sign of slowing. Retailers that have successfully pivoted to online, e-commerce solutions are faring well during the pandemic. And Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been a particularly strong retail stock. Despite a recent selloff, it appears the bulls remain in control. And our staff was also looking at wine and spirits producer, Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B). The pandemic has hurt the company’s sales to bars and restaurants. Initially the stock was aided from the “pantry stuffing” effect as consumers restocked their at-home bars. But that may be coming to an end, and so may the stock’s rally.