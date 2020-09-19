MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/14-9/18

In the first full week of September trading, the markets appear to want to move higher. The Federal Reserve did its part by leaving no doubt of their intentions. Interest rates are not going anywhere anytime soon. But still, the uncertainty surrounding a Covid-19 vaccine and continuing volatility in the tech sector are dominating the market. And, although it was a lighter week for earnings reports, there were a number of companies giving investors food for thought. In the midst of this, the MarketBeat team of writers has chosen some stocks that are moving the market. Plus, they continue to point you towards trends in sectors you may not be looking at. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Relative strength is an indicator that is typically used by short-term traders. However, Sean Sechler reminds long-term investors that relative strength can be useful for finding strong stocks. Using that metric, Sechler identified three stocks to buy on their relative strength to the market. Sechler also gave readers an evaluation of three social media stocks that may be good buys as the sector has been caught up in the tech selloff. And Sechler also had something for value investors explaining why Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is one of the best dividend stocks investors can buy right now.

Articles by Jea Yu

Amidst the selloff in tech, Jea Yu was looking at Zuora (NASDAQ:ZUO). The cloud-based subscription platform saw its shares fall off a cliff. However Yu reminds investors that the company’s combination of a subscription-based revenue stream and the company’s own conservative estimates may make Zuora a stock to buy on the dip. Another tech stock that Yu feels may be undervalued is Xerox (NYSE:XRX). The document management systems provider was among the largest stocks that fell during the pandemic, but stands to benefit as offices begin to reopen. And Yu also likes Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) as a housing stock to buy while homeowners look to remodel and renovate properties.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Names like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are dominating the headlines, but Thomas Hughes had his eyes on the electric vehicle (EV) market for other reasons. Hughes gave readers an overview of three up and coming EV stocks that investors can buy at a great price right now. Staying with the EV market, Hughes reminded investors of why they should pay attention to Nio (NYSE:NIO) which has been one of the hottest EV stocks in 2020. And changing his focus to an emerging company in a mature market, Hughes was looking at Kodak (NYSE:KODK)and explaining why its pivot into the pharmaceutical sector may not be as unreasonable as it seems. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be a wild ride.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Vaccine stocks continue to be one of the most volatile sectors in 2020. And Sam Quirke has his eye on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR). Vir is not a pure play for a Covid-19 vaccine. But the company has promising treatments for Covid-19 in the pipeline. And with a vaccine being no sure thing, the therapeutic route may still be the one that wins the day. E-commerce stocks have also captured the attention of investors and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)has been one of the better performers. As Quirke notes, Etsy has climbed over 250% this year, but still has further to run. Quirke was also looking at the recent run-up in General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock. Much of the company’s growth is coming from playing defense (i.e. cutting costs). But for now, analysts don’t seem to care.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Nick Vasco was giving investors to potentially overlooked stocks to buy and one to wait on. Among stocks to buy, Vasco told investors about JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). With much of the market’s attention on the Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) initial public offering, investors may not be seeing the value in the revolutionary subscription modelthat the company provides. Another stock to buy is 3M (NYSE:MMM). 3M held on during the pandemic by pivoting to manufacture N-95 masks. That market will remain stable while the company’s other business units begin to improve. However, Vasco advised readers that it might be time to pass on McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). In the long run, McDonald’s makes sense for value investors, but may be overvalued at the moment.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was taking a look at two market stalwarts that might be going in different directions. Among restaurant stocks, Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) has held up well during the pandemic all things considered. But with continued uncertainty in the economy as well as the company suspending its dividend, investors may want to hold off on this stock. On the other end, Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) looks like its growth during the pandemic has a long runway, including perhaps playing a key role in shipping vaccines.

Additional Editor’s Picks

Three other stocks are editors offered opinions about included Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). In the case of Costco, most investors know the warehouse chain for its brick-and-mortar operations. But in addition to strong fundamentals, the company has a growing e-commerce presence that adds value to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands is starting to see resurgence as stores are re-opening and allowing the company to see a reward from its NextGen remodeling strategy. And Beam Global is an under-the-radar electric vehicle (EV) stock that is helping provide solar-powered EV charging stations.