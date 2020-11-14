MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/09 – 11/13

This week all three major indexes reached record highs on the news thatandhad achieved success in the partnerships’ Covid-19 vaccine effort. As the week went along, news of rising virus cases and potential lockdowns tugged mightily at vaccine optimism. However as the week came to a close, the bulls are in control. For now.

Next week may bring more clarity to who did what and how serious it was regarding the election. And while the market seems to have moved on, any November surprise could change the calculus. Another thing that may change market dynamics would be stronger mitigation efforts to combat surging cases of the novel coronavirus. That’s why you need to stay informed. The MarketBeat team of writers continues to analyze the stocks and sectors that are shaping the way the market moves. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been among the most volatile movers in 2020. Sean Sechler was looking at three Chinese EV stocks. Sechler points out that China-based EV manufacturers make up about 50% of global EV deliveries. With that in mind, he gave readers three stocks that offer an alternative to investors who may find Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a bit pricey. Keeping his focus on China, Sechler also offered readers an overview of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). This is a Chinese luxury fashion brand that is capitalizing on the e-commerce movement, and is seeing its stock soar on the announcement of a strategic partnership with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Bringing his attention state-side, Sechler wrote about three stocks that will benefit from the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Articles by Jea Yu

Savvy investors look for multiple ways to play the surge in virus cases. In this context, Jea Yu suggests investors stock up on shares of the Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The company was an early pandemic winner as consumers stocked pantries. However, with cases surging, and with large parts of the United States entering “soup season”, Campbell’s may provide an opportunistic buying point. Yu was also looking at Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) as a sleeper pick as the holidays approach. Kohl’s stock has been trading in a tight range. And although any movement to lockdown cities and states will be a negative, the company’s omnichannel initiatives are fully in place meaning the company’s current stock price may present a buying opportunity.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes has been on the value stock bandwagon for most of 2020. And it seems that Wall Street is beginning to agree. Hughes gives readers two value stock picks that have been lagging the market, but look ready for a bullish reversal. However if growth is more your style, Hughes suggests you might take a look at Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The company provides a monitoring service for cloud-based applications. Since its recent IPO, the stock is presenting investors with an opportunistic pullback for those that want to jump in. Hughes was also looking at one of the more intriguing EV stocks of the year, Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS). As the dust begins to settle in the EV industry, Workhorse is looking like a winner because it operates in what would appear to be a compelling niche, the final mile in e-commerce delivery.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Nick Vasco was bullish on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY). There were rumors that the auto parts retailer would break its streak of 27 consecutive years of same-store sales growth. Those rumors appear to be unfounded, which confirms that ORLY stock remains a stock for all kinds of economic conditions. Vasco was also looking at homebuilder stocks, and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in particular. In its prior quarter, the company reported a year-over-year increase in its order backlog of 41%. Regardless of what happens with the virus, the confluence of low mortgage rates and a desire for homebuyers to reconfigure their living space position DHI stock for growth in 2021. And speaking of stocks that are thriving despite the pandemic, it appears we can’t get enough of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) wings. And while investors are selling the stock on concerns that its sales will dip in a post-vaccine world, Vasco cautions you from buying into that narrative.

Articles by Steve Anderson

Steve Anderson was also looking at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) as a play on vaccine stocks. Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is similar to the mRNA vaccine announced by Pfizer which potentially bodes well for the success of Moderna’s Phase 3 trial when the company announces results near the end of November. Anderson was also looking at AT&T (NYSE:T). The telecom and media company has seen its stock lagging as some investors believe the company has become a bit bloated. However with a 7% reduction in staff at the company’s Warner Media division, Anderson notes the stock may be more appealing. And speaking of stocks that might be looking a bit more appealing, Anderson was looking at Disney (NYSE:DIS) which saw its stock rise on “less bad” earnings. The company is not out of the woods completely, but Anderson suggests there is an opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.

Additional Editor’s Picks

Investors that are weary of waiting on 5G to arrive need to wait no longer. And Sam Quirke writes that these investors should look at Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) as a solid play on the expansion of 5G into various sectors. Meanwhile, Chris Markoch took a look under the hood at Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Markoch wrote that the recent favorable vote on California’s Proposition 22 along with news of a successful vaccine is lifting Lyft and other ride-hailing stocks. While the business model may still have some challenges, Markoch sees Lyft as a potential buying opportunity for risk-tolerant investors.