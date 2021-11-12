MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/8 - 11/12

It’s almost Thanksgiving, but you could forgive investors for feeling like it’s Groundhog’s Day. The same themes of infrastructure and inflation continue to drive the markets. However, this week, the Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) IPO gave the electric vehicle sector a little extra juice. That may help Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors who may are licking their wounds after the House of Mouse delivered disappointing earnings. And speaking of EVs, Elon Musk continues to prove why he may be the best marketing that Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) ever needs. Earnings season rolls on next week and you can count on the MarketBeat team to identify and analyze the stocks and the stories that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Earnings season has already delivered a number of surprises to the upside. Sean Sechler reminds investors that this typically means a stock has further to run. Sechler gave investors three growth stocks to buy after their strong earnings reports. Another sound investing strategy is to ride the trend. Currently, a confluence of events is pushing clean energy stocks to the forefront. Sechler identifies three such stocks that will benefit from public sector incentives. And Sechler was also advising investors to take a look at travel stocks. The industry may not return to pre-pandemic levels for some time. However, now is the time to look at three travel stocks that offer investors quality and growth.

Articles by Jea Yu

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) was a big winner at the beginning of the year as investors bet on growing demand in construction and infrastructure. However, those same investors have pushed the stock down by 20% from its peak. Jea Yu believes that the passage of the infrastructure bill and continued strong demand in the construction sector make CAT stock an opportunistic buy. The reverse of Caterpillar’s narrative is playing out with General Motors (NYSE: GM). The company is seeing its share price rise as its focus on electric vehicles outweighs the challenges being brought on by the global supply chain challenges. And Yu was also writing about eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) which is seeing its share price sink as investors fear that the company’s growth is slowing. However, Yu points out that the company is still a leader in the e-commerce space which may give investors a buying opportunity.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Although some public health officials still advise caution about the pandemic, international travel restrictions have been loosened and, as Thomas Hughes writes, this is creating an opportunity for growth in leisure stocks. With the sector poised for double-digit gains, Hughes gave our readers two leisure stocks that look ready for a breakout. Hughes was also checking in on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and advising investors to take a closer look as the company appears to have the funding to make it into production with its flagship Endurance pickup truck. And for speculative investors looking for a solid pick as an under-the-radar IPO stock, Hughes suggests looking at Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) that is expanding its chain of coffee and specialty-drink establishments and is beating financial expectations.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Financial technology (fintech) stocks have been among the strongest performers in 2021. And one of the best of the best has been PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). However, after reporting disappointing revenue numbers and offering weaker-than-expected guidance, PYPL stock dropped 35%. However, Quirke says this selloff appears to be overdone and advises investors to look for opportunities to buy this dip. Another stock that dropped after disappointing earnings is Nio (NYSE: NIO). In the case of Nio, investors may have some reason for concern as the EV sector is taking the brunt of the supply chain difficulties. Investors may want to wait until the company’s Nio Day in December before making a decision. Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is another stock that dropped after earnings. However, Quirke points out that this appears to be a question of investors selling the news after expecting better results. In Quirke’s analysis, Regeneron still appears to represent a solid buying opportunity.

Articles by Chris Markoch

One way for investors to identify growth stocks is to look for the stocks that are making news. MarketBeat All Access members have access to MarketBeat’s list of stocks with the most media mentions. However, Markoch gave our readers a look at the 10 stocks with the strongest media sentiment in the month of November. Markoch also wrote about Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). The long-term story of BYND stock goes beyond earnings and revenue, and Markoch advised readers about the three key things to look at before the company reported earnings. Markoch was more bullish on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and was advising investors that the company’s deal with Rivian to give members access to pre-IPO shares as well as having a bank charter in the works means positive earnings are only the beginning for this fintech company.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Kate Stalter gave practitioners of technical analysis two stocks to put on their watch lists. In the case of Descartes Systems (NASDAQ: DSGX), Stalter was pointing out that the company was forming a flat base. And while this base has formed, the DSGX stock has tested its 50-day support line twice and is trending higher. This suggests that a break to the upside is ahead. However, conservative investors may want to wait until the company reports earnings in December for confirmation. Another stock Stalter was eyeing is Globant (NYSE: GLOB). The stock of the IT specialist has broken above a second-stage base. However, instead of chasing a buy point, Stalter advised traders to wait for an opportunistic pullback.

Summer is generally a quiet time in the markets. Institutional investors, generally speaking, take some time away. In fact, that’s where the idiom “Sell in May and Go Away” comes from.But quiet doesn’t mean uneventful. The world still moves along even in the lazy months of summer. And at the moment, there are two conflicting views driving the market.One is the fear that everything’s a bubble that is just about to burst. We don’t recommend you get out of stocks, but let’s face it, things are more than just a little frothy.But there’s another view summarized by the acronym, YOLO (as in You Only Live Once). And these investors are committed to keeping the markets going higher. Even if it means going “all in” (whatever that means to them) on risky asset classes like NFTs or Dogecoin.We sincerely hope you take time to recharge (whatever that means to you) this summer. Whatever your personal beliefs, the reopening of our economy is a moment that deserves to be celebrated by all of us. But before you do, we recommend that you take a peek at these seven stocks that you can consider adding to your portfolio before you check out for the summer. These are likely to get as hot as a firecracker on the Fourth of July and should have you smiling when the summer ends.