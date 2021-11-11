10 Stocks With Strong Media Sentiment in November 2021

From earnings reports and analyst ratings to new product launches and investor events, there are many things that can put a company and its stock in the news. And there’s a high correlation between media mentions and stock price performance. To help you make those decisions, MarketBeat tracks news articles from many sources, tags them by company, and analyzes them for sentiment.

Access to the stocks with strong media sentiment is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This static element is always available on the site.

Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending Media Mentions” to go to the screener.

To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending.

Another screening option is length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days or 365 days.

Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

Once you get your results, pay attention to the last column labeled “Indicators.” This alerts you to specific actions such as an earnings report, analyst rating, or insider buying/selling that may be influencing investor interest.

The following list was based on the results I received on November 9, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. These results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - Microsoft takes the top spot of stocks with trending media mentions. MSFT stock has received 268 mentions which is up 30% from October. The vast majority of these mentions are bullish on the stock. One contributing factor is the earnings report that Microsoft delivered in late October. This has caused a number of analysts to boost their price target for MSFT stock.



Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Apple comes in second on this list with 235 media mentions. However, the bullish and bearish sentiment for AAPL stock is almost evenly divided. Weighing on the stock is the global chip shortage which was the primary cause for Apple’s disappointing earnings report that saw it miss on the top line. More distressing for some investors is that the company indicated the holiday quarter may not bring much cheer in terms of revenue. The long-term outlook for the stock remains as strong as ever which means investors with time on their side should look for opportunistic dips to add to their position.



Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Pfizer continues to receive a lot of media attention. This month the company’s Covid-19 vaccine (which it developed along with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children ages 5-11. And the company also announced positive results from a clinical study of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. Another contributing factor was the company’s earnings report in which the company continued to beat on the top and bottom lines. The larger story for Pfizer may come if the company can show that mRNA technology is safe and effective for other medicines in the company’s pipeline.



Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - The primary reason that Netflix has received a high amount of media mentions is a large amount of insider selling. NFLX stock is down about 4% for the month, and that’s the only likely culprit. However, investors should be advised that there are many reasons that corporate insiders sell stock. Netflix delivered a solid earnings report in October and the company is showing that it’s still retaining consumers even as the economy begins to reopen. And that’s reflected in the opinion of analysts that have a bullish price forecast for NFLX stock.



Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) – Brown & Brown stock is down about 5% since the company reported earnings on October 24. This is despite the fact that the company delivered a strong earnings report. That was to be expected because the company was benefiting from an active hurricane season. Investors may be reacting to the fact that the company, as is their tradition, did not offer specific forward guidance but implied that there could be several headwinds to overcome.



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon delivered one of the biggest negative surprises of the earnings season. The company missed on both its top and bottom line numbers. AMZN stock is up 12% in 2021. That has to be disappointing to investors who have become accustomed to far larger growth. However, the stock is up 7% in November alone and the analyst community is also in agreement. Amazon stock is projected to increase by 16% in the next 12 months.



Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Tesla continues to stay in the headlines. It wasn’t long ago that the company had an annoying habit of missing on earnings reports. Those days are long gone as the company continues to stack up beats on the top and bottom lines. The analyst community is overwhelmingly bullish. However, a recent analyst rating is serving – at least temporarily – as an anchor on the stock. The analyst firm Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating for TSLA stock with a price target of just $380 which would be more than 67% lower than the stock’s current price.



Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - Will they or won’t they? That’s the question on investors’ minds as Twitter is opening up its subscription service Twitter Blue in the United States. The company is coming off an earnings report in which they met revenue projections but delivered a big miss on earnings. Successful adoption of this service will help offset the company’s dependence on ad revenue and give the company a more predictable revenue stream. Analyst sentiment is bearish.



PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) - One reason why investors should consider an All Access membership is the real-time updating of this feature. When I started to write this list, PayPal was not in the top 10. Nevertheless, as I was writing it, the company cracked the top 10 based on news that investors would be wise to heed. Over a dozen analysts lowered their price target for PYPL stock the day after the company reported earnings. The company beat on earnings, but guided lower on both earnings and revenue which is souring opinion on the stock.



Citigroup (NYSE:C) – Citigroup stock is up 10% in 2021. However, the stock is down over 15% from its 52-week high. This may be due to the Fed’s stance on interest rates which suggests nothing will happen on that front until next year. It may also suggest concern about whether there will be a change in leadership at the Federal Reserve. Analysts give C stock a bullish price target that suggests the stock could have an upside as high as 20%.

