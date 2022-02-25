MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25

The story that overtook all stories this week was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This story will impact market sentiment for weeks and perhaps months to come. The primary reason is the effect this war will have on energy prices not just in Europe, but here in the United States. But that’s only part of it. There are other considerations for the market including in the areas of agriculture, chip making, and even some of the disruptive technologies that may be…disrupted due to the ongoing war. And the war may also affect the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. As a capper to the week, the personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy, was up 5.2% in the twelve months ending in January. This metric is closely watched by the Fed. Still, with all that unsettling news, the market is inching higher to end the week. Now is a time when you need to stay on top of changing events and you can count on the MarketBeat team to track the stocks and sectors that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

If the recent market activity is telling us anything, tech stocks may lead the way to any growth. Sean Sechler still recommends that investors use defensive strategies such as taking a long-term approach including dollar-cost averaging. However, based on their business models and long-term growth prospects, Sechler gave investors three tech stocks that may be creating a buying opportunity. Looking to the broader market, Sechler reminds investors that not all components of the S&P 500 Index face the same selling pressure and gave investors three S&P stocks that are outperforming the market. Sechler also wrote about the positive effect of inflation on commodity stocks and gave investors three commodity stocks that are well-positioned for further growth.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu points out that Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is a company that is, for now, successfully passing along its inflationary costs to consumers. Since reporting earnings in early February, several analysts have raised their price target for TSN stock suggesting the growth story may continue as long as inflation remains high. Yu also made the case for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) as an opportunistic buy. The stock rocketed higher during the pandemic and has come down nearly as swiftly during the reopening. That’s putting the stock in a period of price discovery. However, as Yu points out the fundamentals of the business continue to improve as the company’s revenue increases. With that in mind, Yu gives investors suggestions for opportunistic entry points based on the current CHWY stock chart. And even with pandemic restrictions easing, Yu still tells investors there is a bullish case for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The company will continue to generate significant revenue from its Covid-19 vaccines and oral antiviral in 2022.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes explained to investors why the TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is a good example of letting a company’s stock chart confirm a buying opportunity. In this case, the company reported solid earnings, but the stock dropped. However, buyers quickly rushed in to give the stock a base of support that is propelling what appears to be its next move higher. Hughes was also commenting on why much of the good news for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is already priced in. As Hughes explains, the stock may still be a buying opportunity, but it likely has further to fall. Another company facing a similar narrative is Camping World (NYSE:CWH). Despite a strong earnings report, investors seem to be punishing the stock for slowing growth. However, as Hughes points out the fundamentals of the company appear to be solid, and with high short interest CWH stock may be ready to soar once it finds a bottom.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Sometimes a quality stock falls for no particularly good reason. As Chris Markoch points out that was the case with John Deere (NYSE:DE) stock that tumbled after reporting a strong earnings report in mid-February. However, as Markoch points out this appears to be a case of “not now” as opposed to “not going to happen” and opportunistic buyers should look for a buying opportunity. Markoch was also analyzing the recent results of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). The latest earnings report is showing that the facts and the sentiment around the stock are starting to line up. The stock is shooting higher after earnings, and Markoch believes that’s an accurate reflection of the stock’s value.

Articles by Melissa Brock

Melissa Brock was writing about the surging demand for manufactured homes. This is being done for a few reasons, most notably the historic highs in real-estate prices. Brock gave investors three stocks that offer quality exposure to this growing sector. Another sector that continues to draw investor interest is the 5G sector. While many 5G networks are in place, the build-out is still ongoing. And Brock gives investors four of the best 5G stocks that will benefit from the continued expansion of 5G networks. Another sector that continues to grow is the pet care sector. It’s not a surprise that pet ownership increased during the pandemic. And that means there’s more demand for pet everything. As Brock shows you in her list of four big-ticket pet stocks to buy this trend is about more than pet food and treats. You can invest in pet health insurance and televet health services.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.