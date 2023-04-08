MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 - 4/7

The markets were closed in observance of Good Friday. The monthly jobs report, however, gave investors some information to chew on over this Easter weekend. Job creation came in slightly lower than expected, but the unemployment rate came down. Remember, this is a market where bad news is often considered good news as it suggests the Federal Reserve may have reason to slow or pause interest rate hikes.

That may be why the futures market was up slightly after the report. Next week may provide a little more clarity as investors get the latest read on inflation via the CPI and PPI. And second-quarter earnings also begin next week with all eyes on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), which reports on April 14. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week for you to review over the long weekend.

Articles by Jea Yu

Many investors are plowing into defense stocks in 2023 as geopolitical concerns ensure a rise in defense spending regardless of how contentious the budget negotiations get between Congress and the Biden administration. As Jea Yu points out, Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE: LMT) remains one of the top names in this sector and is offering investors a nice combination of demand growth, an attractive valuation, and an appealing dividend yield.

Yu was also looking at a pair of pet stocks. These were among the biggest winners over the last two years as many people added a pet or two to their homes.

But investors have been bearish on Chewy Inc. (NASDAQ: CHWY) and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) which could create an opportunity later this year. An opposite scenario is playing out for two candy stocks. As Yu writes, investors haven’t been able to get enough of The Hershey Co. (NYSE: HSY) and Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ; MDLZ). But that has the stocks at levels where investors who are looking for a sweet deal will have to wait for a pullback before starting a position.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Our subscribers can’t get enough analysis of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) and Thomas Hughes was happy to deliver. First Hughes wrote about how the company’s delivery of its first Class-1 cargo vans. That news was followed up by the news that Mullen completed a pilot program with Menzies Aviation for more Class-1 cargo vans. As Hughes notes, both pieces of news could generate the momentum that is needed for a short squeeze. Sticking with the EV sector, Hughes was also analyzing the nearly 300% surge in Hypercharge Networks (OTCMKTS: HCNWF).

This is a Canadian company that is developing an EV charging network and presents several opportunities for investors including as a takeover target. Both Mullen and Hypercharge Networks may appeal to speculative investors, but many investors are looking for more conservative options. Hughes offers three high-growth, high-yield dividend stocks. The names may surprise you, but Hughes explains the fundamental and technical case for each.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Since reaching its 52-week low in January, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been on a tear. The stock is up 30% and as Sam Quirke writes, there may be more upside to come. Analysts continue to be bullish on AAPL stock and the company continues to maintain its market share in China, a key market for the company’s product. Quirke was also looking at a pair of regional banks that are moving in opposite directions since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Quirke makes the case that while First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) may have some value after a deep sell-off, First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) may have a higher upside with less risk.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was analyzing two of the big news stories for investors to consider. The first had to do with the layoff announcements by McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD). The stock has been breaking out of a range since the end of the first quarter and this news is likely to continue the stock’s bullish momentum. Markoch was also looking at three oil stocks which look like attractive buying opportunities after OPEC announced its supply cut starting in May.

And, as Markoch writes, this will be one of the most important earnings seasons for banks since the financial crisis. There may be opportunities for investors after the recent sell-off, but you should make sure you’re sticking with the quality names.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Despite evidence of a slowing economy, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is one of the strongest performers for the year. As Kate Stalter writes, the company continues to satisfy analysts with the steps it’s taking to be more efficient. The recent announcement is that FedEx will consolidate all of its operations into one organization. While the outlook looks good, Stalter advises investors to wait for a pullback as a buying opportunity.

The announcement of a production cut by OPEC put energy stocks on the front burner and Stalter identified three dividend stocks in this sector that institutional investors are pouring money into. And many analysts expecting a broad-based earnings slump, Stalter gave growth-minded investors three stocks that are expected to post strong earnings growth.

Articles by Keala Miles

Artificial intelligence remains one of the most closely watched sectors for investors. This week, Keala Miles was writing about BullFrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) a digital biopharmaceutical company that saw its stock climb 50% in the first week of April. The company announced an exclusive partnership that will showcase BullFrog’s proprietary platform. Miles was also writing about the recent price activity in Dutch Bros Coffee (NYSE: BROS) which jumped almost 4% on April 5. Investors are responding to a bullish upgrade that suggests analysts are buying into the company’s aggressive expansion plans.

Articles by MarketBeat Staff

In the shadow of the banking crisis, expectations are low for this earnings season. But as our staff analysts point out that could create opportunities for swing traders and they give you three names to put on your watchlist. Although none of those names are in the tech sector, this may still be an attractive sector to invest in even as it has gained 20% in 2023. And for investors that would prefer to not pick individual stocks or just want to find ways to smooth out the volatility in the markets, our staff gives you three low-cost ETFs that are off to a strong start in 2023.

