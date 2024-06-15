MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 - 6/14

Markets pulled back to end the week, but this comes after the S&P 500 set a new high on Thursday. After the Fed's decision to hold interest rates at their current level, investors appear more than ready to climb the wall of worry built on higher-for-longer interest rates and lingering concerns about the possibility of a recession.

However, without confirmation of weakness from the economic data, this pullback may simply be a pause before markets take the next leg higher. Investors expect corporate earnings to increase over the next 12 months despite concerns about higher-for-longer interest rates and whether that may lead the economy into recession.

It will be another few weeks before the second quarter earnings start coming in. The market may take a breather before then. But firm predictions in this market usually turn out to be wrong. The one prediction you can take to the bank is that the MarketBeat team of analysts will follow the stocks and stories moving the market. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

As part of our Learn series, Jea Yu helped traders and investors understand the significance of the Bull Flag pattern. This common technical indicator helps provide precise entry and exit points. If you're looking to become a more profitable trader, you should read Jea's clear explanation of identifying and trading bull flags.

Yu also wrote about Ambarella Inc. NASDAQ: AMBA. The chip maker has a leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge. Yu explains why the company should have ample opportunity to expand its leadership position as the applications for its semiconductor chips will only continue to expand.

Chip stocks continue to draw investors' interest, but the recent earnings report from Marvell Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MRVL shows that some stocks are priced for perfection. Yu explains the good, the bad, and the ugly factors causing MRVL stock to sink lower.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

If you're looking for companies that will define the future of AI, Thomas Hughes explains why you should take a close look at the metaverse. Hughes gives investors three stock picks of companies taking the lead in developing products and services leading the metaverse revolution.

Hughes was also hunting for dividend stocks, and it seems investors were, too, as two separate articles were among our most viewed this week. In one article, Hughes discusses four companies with the fastest-growing dividend distributions among stocks in the S&P 500 and explains why a company's ability to increase its dividend annually is an important metric of fundamental health.

For many dividend investors, however, the yield is the most important thing. Hughes uses MarketBeat tools to highlight three high-yield dividend stocks that are getting upgraded by analysts.

Articles by Chris Markoch

The GameStop Inc. NYSE: GME frenzy sprung up from the sub-Reddit community known as WallStreetBets. This week, Chris Markoch looked at three WallStreetBets stocks that have received a lot of attention from members over the past month, showing that this community is not just about fly-by-night meme stocks.

Markoch also wrote about how investors may want to approach Palantir Technologies Inc. NYSE: PLTR after the company was not promoted to the S&P 500 index this month. Traders may find it difficult to justify the high valuation of PLTR stock. However, the company's long-term thesis is the same, meaning that it may be okay to average into a long position.

With investors expecting a rate cut in late 2024 or early 2025, high-yield dividend stocks are a good choice for income now and growth later. That's the premise behind Markoch's article, in which he picks three high-yield dividend stocks that should get a tailwind from lower interest rates.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Stimulus money continues to flow into the economy due to the Infrastructure Act passed by Congress in 2021. That's been bullish for industrial stocks that are benefiting from new and expanded projects. This week Ryan Hasson highlighted three industrial stocks that are outperforming the benchmark Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSE: XLI.

You would think that a company with AI in its name would be among the leaders in artificial intelligence stocks. That hasn't been the case for C3.ai NYSE: AI, but that could change. Hasson explains why AI stock is rising as the company's pre-built AI models are sought after for the next stage of the AI revolution.

You don't have to be a fan of Roaring Kitty to understand the upside potential that can come from a short squeeze. MarketBeat has tools that let you track stocks with high short interest that could be ripe for a short squeeze. Ryan Hasson highlights four stocks with high short interest with the added benefit of being large-cap stocks.

Articles by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Since Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE; CMG) announced a whopping 50-for-1 stock split, investors have speculated on which companies may be next. Many didn't see NVIDIA Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA coming, but Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO was one of the stocks mentioned. That prediction came true this week, and Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli highlights what's next for the chip maker.

Walmart Inc. NYSE: WMT has been a strong performer as an inflation hedge. And as Osorio-Mazilli notes, analysts continue to reward WMT stock by raising its valuation.

And if you're looking for a meme stock that may be worth investing in, Osorio-Mazilli made a case for why Robinhood Markets Inc. NASDAQ: HOOD is shaking off its naysayers and showing why institutional investors and analysts believe the stock could continue to deliver market-beating growth for the rest of 2024.

