MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10

The markets are tanking on the heels of the latest reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The headline number came in at a higher than expected 8.6%. By any measure the report confirms that inflation is not going away anytime soon. And adding fuel (no pun intended) to the sell-off was the monthly reading on consumer sentiment for June which came in at a record low of 50.2 points. Not only was that a 14% month-over-month decline, but it’s down more than 40% year-over-year. That may be more telling for second-quarter earnings. These are challenging times for investors, but if you have a long-term time horizon, being selective with equities is still a sound bet. Our mission at MarketBeat is to help you make sense of the markets and give you actionable investment advice. Here are some of the stocks our analysts were looking at this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

While traditional oil and gas stocks continue to push higher with rising energy prices, Jea Yu reminds investors not to overlook renewable energy companies. Specifically, Yu suggests that First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is starting to look oversold as investors look at rising demand for the company’s products that is likely to remain high for the rest of this decade. Another stock that Yu believes is oversold is the enterprise hybrid multi-cloud computing platform Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX). The company is facing supply chain delays that still must get ironed out. But NTNX stock is one to watch. Yu also believes that it may be time for investors to get excited about Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) again. The stock is far off its pandemic high, but that has pushed the stock back to more realistic levels. And with consumers looking to save at the pump wherever they can, TDOC stock may get a boost.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

At MarketBeat we strive to help investors see the bigger picture that is affecting stock price movement. And Thomas Hughes offered investors several articles that do just that. One of them is this article that explains why the market has not reached a bottom. In that article, Hughes targets 2,800 for the S&P 500. And he confirmed that sentiment when he analyzed the news from Target (NYSE:TGT). The retailer which had already lowered its earnings forecast in its earnings report and then lowered profit projections again. As Hughes notes, this is a sign that the consumer may be taking inflation matters into their own hands. However, the Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) suggests that, at this time, it’s managing to pass along higher costs which is why CPB stock may be a value stock for investors to consider.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke was telling investors a tale of two tech stocks moving in different directions. For MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), the stock may be ready to rally after falling about 60% from the high it reached in 2021. But the news for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is not as good. The company reported an earnings miss and, more significantly, lowered their future guidance. That’s the kiss of death for stocks in this earnings season, and it will be enough to keep investors away for now. Turning his attention to the electric vehicle sector, Quirke analyzed the recent bullish price movement for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock. As Quirke notes, the stock may not be ready to buy just yet, but the earnings report gave curious market bulls some reasons why it should remain on your watch list.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) pulled off a head fake that retail investors see all too often. CRWD stock was surging heading into earnings. Investors rushed in expecting a post-earnings bump. But after earnings, the stock dipped. As Chris Markoch explains, this is typical way that institutional investors profit from the inexperience of some investors. But as Markoch explains, if you have a long position in CRWD stock staying the course is a good plan. Markoch was also looking at the ongoing run-up in commodities and pointed out three precious metals ETFs that may benefit from a perfect storm of macroeconomic trends that are benefiting owners of precious metals.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.