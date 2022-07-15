MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15

This week saw the bear market rally come to a screeching halt. There is no shortage of reasons why. The latest CPI and PPI number show that inflation will remain elevated for some time to come. Recession fears are elevated. Investors are now speculating about the Federal Reserve possibly raising interest rates by up to 100 basis points at their July meeting. However, at the end of the day, many investors know they have to stay in the market. And the MarketBeat team is here to help. Our mission at MarketBeat is to guide you to the opportunities that exist no matter what is happening in the market. Here are some of the stocks our analysts were looking at this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

This week Jea Yu was helping investors understand two common bear market strategies. One strategy is to use dollar cost averaging. As Yu points out, this is a strategy that’s not appropriate for every stock. And even when investors identify stocks, they have to a plan, and the patience to execute the plan. Another strategy that Yu offers to investors is sector rotation. Simply put, this means adjusting your asset allocation to the sectors that historically outperform the broader market during bear markets. Yu cautions that you may still lose money, but you’ll lose less money. Turning his attention to individual stocks, Yu made the case that United Health Foods (NYSE:UNFI) may be ready for investors to nibble on. This is because the company delivered a double beat in its June earnings report and raised its guidance.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was one of the first airlines to report earnings. But Sam Quirke suggests two other airline stocks for investors to keep on their watch lists. Quirke makes the case that despite current market conditions, investors need to consider investing in these beleaguered stocks. Quirke gives investors one airline that has heavy exposure to international travel and another with no exposure whatsoever.

Articles by Chris Markoch

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delighted investors with its first-quarter earnings report. And the company was even more bubbly in raising its guidance. Chris Markoch wrote about PEP stock prior to the earnings report and you can say that the positive guidance was a surprise. Markoch suggested the company may cut their forward guidance. Nevertheless, PEP stock could be a harbinger of this upcoming earnings season in that companies such as PepsiCo that have pricing power built on strong brands are likely to do quite well.

Articles by Matthew North

This week, Matthew North was highlighting two dividend stocks that are worthy of investor attention for different reasons. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has only been issuing a dividend since 2017. However, the company is generating strong free cash flow that is allowing them to grow the dividend at an impressive three-year average of around 32%. With demand for trucking services to remain elevated, OLDI stock looks to have some strong fundamentals to support an investment. On the other hand, 3M (NYSE:MMM) is no stranger to issuing dividends. In fact, the company is a dividend king having issued a dividend for each of the last 65 consecutive years. However, as orth points out, 3M is dealing with several liability lawsuits that continue to weigh on analyst sentiment. Nevertheless, this may be a case of a stock being punished too much, which could make MMM stock an advantageous buy.

Articles by Parth Pala

Supply chain disruptions have been the story for much of the first half of 2022. However, in the second half, some of these bottlenecks may begin to ease. If they do, Parth Pala recommends three stocks that investors should consider in the second half of 2022. However, keeping on the topic of supply disruption, Pala was looking at the recent earnings report of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). With demand for chips to continue at record highs, Pala recommends investors keep this stock on their watchlist. Pala was also looking inside the numbers at Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). As Pala points out, there’s a lot to like. And because the company has been transparent about potential headwinds, FAST stock may very well be trading at a discount to its competitors.

This week saw the bear market rally come to a screeching halt. There is no shortage of reasons why. The latest CPI and PPI number show that inflation will remain elevated for some time to come. Recession fears are elevated. Investors are now speculating about the Federal Reserve possibly raising interest rates by up to 100 basis points at their July meeting. However, at the end of the day, many investors know they have to stay in the market. And the MarketBeat team is here to help. Our mission at MarketBeat is to guide you to the opportunities that exist no matter what is happening in the market. Here are some of the stocks our analysts were looking at this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

This week Jea Yu was helping investors understand two common bear market strategies. One strategy is to use dollar cost averaging. As Yu points out, this is a strategy that’s not appropriate for every stock. And even when investors identify stocks, they have to a plan, and the patience to execute the plan. Another strategy that Yu offers to investors is sector rotation. Simply put, this means adjusting your asset allocation to the sectors that historically outperform the broader market during bear markets. Yu cautions that you may still lose money, but you’ll lose less money. Turning his attention to individual stocks, Yu made the case that United Health Foods (NYSE:UNFI) may be ready for investors to nibble on. This is because the company delivered a double beat in its June earnings report and raised its guidance.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was one of the first airlines to report earnings. But Sam Quirke suggests two other airline stocks for investors to keep on their watch lists. Quirke makes the case that despite current market conditions, investors need to consider investing in these beleaguered stocks. Quirke gives investors one airline that has heavy exposure to international travel and another with no exposure whatsoever.

Articles by Chris Markoch

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delighted investors with its first-quarter earnings report. And the company was even more bubbly in raising its guidance. Chris Markoch wrote about PEP stock prior to the earnings report and you can say that the positive guidance was a surprise. Markoch suggested the company may cut their forward guidance. Nevertheless, PEP stock could be a harbinger of this upcoming earnings season in that companies such as PepsiCo that have pricing power built on strong brands are likely to do quite well.

Articles by Matthew North

This week, Matthew North was highlighting two dividend stocks that are worthy of investor attention for different reasons. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has only been issuing a dividend since 2017. However, the company is generating strong free cash flow that is allowing them to grow the dividend at an impressive three-year average of around 32%. With demand for trucking services to remain elevated, OLDI stock looks to have some strong fundamentals to support an investment. On the other hand, 3M (NYSE:MMM) is no stranger to issuing dividends. In fact, the company is a dividend king having issued a dividend for each of the last 65 consecutive years. However, as orth points out, 3M is dealing with several liability lawsuits that continue to weigh on analyst sentiment. Nevertheless, this may be a case of a stock being punished too much, which could make MMM stock an advantageous buy.

Articles by Parth Pala

Supply chain disruptions have been the story for much of the first half of 2022. However, in the second half, some of these bottlenecks may begin to ease. If they do, Parth Pala recommends three stocks that investors should consider in the second half of 2022. However, keeping on the topic of supply disruption, Pala was looking at the recent earnings report of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). With demand for chips to continue at record highs, Pala recommends investors keep this stock on their watchlist. Pala was also looking inside the numbers at Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). As Pala points out, there’s a lot to like. And because the company has been transparent about potential headwinds, FAST stock may very well be trading at a discount to its competitors.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.