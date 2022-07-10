50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology
S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology

Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | Jea Yu
Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation The dreaded bear market implies an economic recession led by a falling stock market. During sharp bear market sell-offs, it appears nothing is spared as panic takes over and the proverbial baby gets thrown out with the bath water. The best gauge of a bear market is to use the benchmark indices like the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100 (NYSEARCA: QQQ) when they trip the (-20%) pullback off the highs for longer than 60-days. While all sectors will get punished in a bear market, some sectors will take less pain than others. Therefore it’s important be aware of the sectors and which ones historically perform better in both bull and bear markets. From there, it’s a matter of applying the right allocations to the applicable sectors so your portfolio can outperform in a bear market.

Know Your S&P 500 Sectors

It’s important to understand that while the overall market may sell-off in a bear market, they don’t tend to sell-off equally. The S&P 500 index is comprised of 11 sectors: Information Technology, Health Care, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Energy, Utilities, Real Estate, and Materials. The market capitalization differs among the sectors as well as the relative strength and weakness during the different market and economic climates. The S&P 500 index can be tracked and traded utilizing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY). While the SPY has 11 sectors, the heavier weighted sectors make a greater impact on the overall index. The current top five heaviest weightings are Information Technology 27.21%, Health Care 14.94%, Consumer Discretionary 10.90%, Financials 10.75%, and Communication Services 9.10%. You can delve deeper and see the top holdings which represent the underlying stocks that have the heaviest weighting in the index like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at 6.84% , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 6.10%, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) at 3.09%. There are liquid exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) available for each sector that are readily tradeable just like stocks. Using these ETFs is the way to quickly adjust your portfolio as needed.


Strong Bull Market Sectors

While bull markets tend to lift all sectors. Not all sectors are equal. These strongest sectors during an economic expansion and bull market tend to be Information Technology (NYSEARCA: XLK) (-24% year-to-date), Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA: XLY) (-30% YTD),  Financials (NYSEARCA: XLF) (-19%), and Industrials (NYSEARCA: XLI) (-16%). Consumers are spending more money on discretionary items and technology as well as creating more wealth with their brokers and using their credit cards boosting banks. You can see the year-to-date (YTD) performances on these ETFs illustrating how weak they are in the current bear market.

Strong Bear Market Sectors

In recessions and bear markets, consumers tend to rein in their spending to just the necessities like essential grocery items, health care, and paying utility bills. The strongest (or least weakest) sectors in a bear market tend to be Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) (-5.4%), Utilities (NYSEARCA: XLU)  (-1.5%), Healthcare (NYSEARCA: XLV) (-6%) and Energy (NYSEARCA: XLE) +24% YTD.  You can see the YTD performance on these defensive ETFs and how much better they are weathering the 2022 bear market compared to the bull market ETFs. Energy might be an anomaly as it has been outperforming every sector, therefore it’s important not to allocate too much into that sector as a reversion is inevitable.

Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation

Rotating Around Sector ETFs

Bear markets are a time for defense and risk-off. It’s a matter of who loses less in a bear market as opposed to who makes more in a bull market. As evidenced by underlying performance of the aforementioned ETFs, it’s prudent to consider adding exposure to the strong bear market sector ETFs to hedge or offset your long positions in a portfolio. As the market continues to sell-off, it would be prudent to add more of the strong bear market ETFs as protection. When the market turns around, you can start to trim the exposure to strong bear market ETFs while raising exposure to the strong bull market ETFs. Each of the ETFs also list their top holdings, so its possible to rotate the actual underlying stocks for the more active and risk-tolerant seasoned investors.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
2.8868 of 5 stars		$144.87-1.5%0.64%23.52Moderate Buy$184.82
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.0009 of 5 stars		$264.51-1.2%0.94%27.61Moderate Buy$351.34
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you consider SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn't on the list.

While SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.