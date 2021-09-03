MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/30 – 9/3

The beginning of a new month brought jobs back into focus. The markets are balancing falling unemployment claims with an ADP report that was weaker than expected. Friday’s jobs report will play a significant role in investor sentiment heading into a holiday weekend. And while you’re having your Labor Day cookout, you may want to ponder what you’ll hear from Traeger (NYSE:COOK) which reports earnings for the first time next week. The unofficial end of summer also means the return of the institutional investor. It will be a short trading week, but the MarketBeat team will be focusing on all the news that impacts the equity markets. Here’s a look at some of the stocks they analyzed this week.

Articles by Sean Sechler

September has not always been kind to investors. As Sean Sechler points out, “The September Effect” – the weak performance of stocks in September does not always occur. But it adds a level of uncertainty in a market that doesn’t need more of that. However, the market remains the place to be and Sechler gives readers his picks for three stocks to buy in September. This earnings season has seen several companies increase their dividend payout. This can mean several things, but for income investors these are always good stocks to buy, which is why Sechler gave these investors three stocks that recently boosted their dividends. And it won’t be long before investors will be fixated on the holiday retail sales numbers. With that in mind, Sechler gave readers his list of three retail stocks to buy before the holiday season ramps up.

Articles by Jea Yu

Jea Yu had gaming stocks on his mind. In particular, Yu was looking at Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and International Gaming Technologies (NYSE:IGT). In the case of Wynn Resorts, investors have been disappointed by the uneven pace of the recovery due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 travel restrictions, but it may be setting up as an opportunistic reopening play for risk-tolerant investors. With IGT stock, investors can capitalize on two megatrends in the gaming industry: i-gaming and the lottery. The former is driving revenue; but the latter is driving profit. Yu was also keeping his eye on the pet care sector. The Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) recently delivered stellar numbers on both its top and bottom lines. And that, writes Yu, has allowed the stock to form a base from which to rally.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was also looking at a popular pet stock. In this case, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was his focus. And according to Hughes, investors may be able to profit from what appears to be an overreaction to an earnings report that wasn’t all that bad. As Hughes writes, both fundamental and technical indicators favor growth in CHWY stock. While analysts may be souring on Chewy, there are no such concerns for the stocks that recently received upgrades from analysts. And Hughes gives readers three stocks that are benefiting from analysts upgrades. Hughes was also writing about one of the biggest stories to impact the market this week. I’m referring to Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZOOM). The company posted a stronger-than-expected earnings report, but ZOOM stock gapped down on expectations of slower growth and analysts say that growth has peaked.

Articles by Sam Quirke

The end of summer is typically a time for subtle tweaks to portfolios. In this case, Sam Quirke suggests that investors keep in mind that the “worst case scenario” for stocks hasn’t emerged and that makes the tech sector a good play for the rest of the year. With that in mind, Quirke gave readers his picks for three tech stocks to watch in September. Quirke was also looking at Dell (NYSE:DELL) stock which is declining even after the company posted a strong earnings report. As Quirke notes, this could be because of slowing growth in PC sales most likely due to the global chip shortage. But if that’s the case, than Quirke advises risk-tolerant investors to look for opportunities to buy this dip in DELL stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

In late August, a judge in California struck down Proposition 22 which allowed companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to classify their drivers as gig workers. While this is potentially significant news for the ride-hailing industry in general, Chris Markoch writes that the case is likely to be tied up in appeals for at least 18 months. That’s why risk-tolerant investors may still have a short-term opportunity. Markoch was also writing about the pre-earnings drop in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). In this case, Markoch says that while it looks like the stock has a lot of growth priced in, a strong earnings report could change that. A similar story is playing out with Hormel (NYSE:HRL). Many investors are abandoning the stock with the belief that the growth story has ended. However, Hormel is a stock that is always known for its reliable dividend and fortress balance sheet. And that makes it a buying opportunity for income investors.

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.