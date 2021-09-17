MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/13 - 9/17

As the week comes to a close all three indexes are trying to eke out a gain as investors prepare for the “quadruple witching” event taking place on Friday, September 17. However that isn’t the only driver of market uncertainty. A survey by the American Association of Individual Investors shows a sharp downturn in retail sentiment. Are those fears founded? Historically, they are not, but it’s still enough to weigh on the market. Investors also have their eye on the FOMC committee meeting next week. And that is overshadowing what turned out to be good news on both the retail and manufacturing fronts. There will still be a smattering of earnings next week. Several homebuilder stocks are on tap. And Nike (NYSE: NKE) will also be one to watch. The MarketBeat team will be eyeing those stocks and tracking the other stocks and stories that are moving the market.

Articles by Sean Sechler

Buying stocks of market leading companies is one of the best ways to generate consistent profits. Sean Sechler reminds investors that these companies usually fly under the radar at first. So getting in before they have strong retail sentiment is a good way to generate market beating returns. And, Sechler gives readers three of these market leaders that investors can buy at a discount. One example of a red hot sector is artificial intelligence and Sechler gave investors three of his choices for AI stocks that look to have a high upside. Some commodities are also showing surprising strength. One of those is uranium which is benefiting from the clean energy movement. And Sechler gave investors three uranium stocks that investors should look to buy on any dip.

Articles by Jea Yu

One of the biggest stories coming out of Washington D.C. this week is forward progress on the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. If the bill passes in its current form, solar is likely to be a big winner. And Jea Yu points investors to SunPower (NYSE:SPWR) as one of the solar stocks that stands to have some strong upside. Another infrastructure stock that Yu was looking at was Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). The electric and gas infrastructure contractor stands to benefit as the infrastructure package will target modernizing our current electrical grid. Yu was also looking at the iGaming marketing company Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB). This is a company that is benefiting from multiple catalysts. And as the company continues to get approval to operate in many states, there will be more catalysts for growth.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Hydrogen is one of the most compelling, yet risky clean energy plays. The process is costly and the nation’s infrastructure is not yet ready to accept the technology. That is beginning to change and as Thomas Hughes points out, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is coming off a very strong quarter and looks to be building momentum. Speaking of momentum, demand for outdoor grilling equipment remains strong. But that hasn’t translated into strong growth in Weber (NYSE: WEBR) stock. Even after a solid earnings report, Hughes notes that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach to the company’s stock. And if you can believe it, there are still a couple of e-commerce stocks that are undervalued. If you’re interested in knowing which ones, read this article in which Hughes gives you two choices that are starting to get attention from analysts which is a good indicator of future upward price movement.

Articles by Chris Markoch

For the electric vehicle revolution to gain momentum is going to require semiconductor chips and lithium. Chris Markoch was looking at both of those sectors. Regarding lithium stocks, Markoch gave readers three lithium stocks that are at the forefront of the sector and have the ability to bring the element to market. In terms of semiconductor stocks, Markoch pointed investors in the direction of three companies that are taking initiative to expand their supply chain to ensure future delivery. And as part of MarketBeat’s focus on trending stocks, Markoch gave investors the current list of 10 stocks with strong media sentiment in September 2021.

Articles by Kate Stalter

One of the stories of 2021 will be the rapid recovery in traditional energy stocks. It’s not to say that America is not committed to renewable energy. It’s more a statement that, for now, our country will need a “both/and” approach to energy. If you’re an investor that’s willing to take this agnostic view of the sector, Kate Stalter points you to Denbury (NYSE: DEN) an independent oil and gas company that looks to be getting ready to bounce off a base it’s been establishing since late June. Another story in 2021 will be the continued strength in home building and remodeling projects. And that makes TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD), one of the leaders in the building supply industry, a top choice. Stalter was also noting that Americans aren’t losing their appetite for pizza delivery. And that kind of revenue growth is a reason she suggests investors look at Papa John’s Pizza International (NASDAQ: PZZA) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) that are both consolidating at higher support lines after both stocks have already delivered strong growth for the year.

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.