S&P 500   3,955.74 (-0.55%)
DOW   32,319.87 (-0.35%)
QQQ   305.05 (-1.20%)
AAPL   156.04 (-1.42%)
MSFT   272.32 (-1.47%)
META   198.60 (-2.09%)
GOOGL   100.15 (-2.25%)
AMZN   96.62 (-1.45%)
TSLA   186.92 (-2.55%)
NVDA   261.53 (-1.42%)
NIO   9.13 (+2.24%)
BABA   97.99 (+13.78%)
AMD   93.31 (-3.42%)
T   18.78 (-0.48%)
F   11.52 (+0.00%)
MU   58.29 (-2.51%)
CGC   1.84 (-2.39%)
GE   92.67 (-0.69%)
DIS   94.72 (-0.94%)
AMC   5.26 (+15.60%)
PFE   39.98 (-0.60%)
PYPL   72.02 (-1.75%)
NFLX   321.97 (-1.74%)
Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again

Tue., March 28, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms broke out of a flat base on March 15 and is holding nearly 14% above its 50-day average.
  • In the past 12 months, institutional investors accounted for more buying than selling, which bodes well for future price growth. 
  • This year, Wall Street expects an earnings increase of 48%, with another 17% increase forecast for next year.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
2.3903 of 5 stars		$198.74-2.0%N/A23.16Moderate Buy$212.96
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.7905 of 5 stars		$97.00-1.1%N/A-361.93Moderate Buy$144.72
Apple (AAPL)
2.5443 of 5 stars		$156.15-1.3%0.59%26.51Moderate Buy$168.03
Netflix (NFLX)
2.1248 of 5 stars		$322.26-1.6%N/A32.39Hold$343.13
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.9369 of 5 stars		$100.41-2.0%N/A22.06Moderate Buy$131.83
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

The current state of artificial intelligence, whether AI is just another bubble, and how investors can get started in AI.

