S&P 500   4,649.23
DOW   35,492.70
QQQ   389.21
EV start-up Nikola settles with US for $125 million
Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries
MarketBeat vs. The Motley Fool Comparison
3 Small Cap Stocking Stuffers for a Happy New Year
Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
Global stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
These 3 Regional Bank Stocks Are Staying Ahead Of Inflation
S&P 500   4,649.23
DOW   35,492.70
QQQ   389.21
EV start-up Nikola settles with US for $125 million
Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries
MarketBeat vs. The Motley Fool Comparison
3 Small Cap Stocking Stuffers for a Happy New Year
Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
Global stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
These 3 Regional Bank Stocks Are Staying Ahead Of Inflation
S&P 500   4,649.23
DOW   35,492.70
QQQ   389.21
EV start-up Nikola settles with US for $125 million
Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries
MarketBeat vs. The Motley Fool Comparison
3 Small Cap Stocking Stuffers for a Happy New Year
Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
Global stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
These 3 Regional Bank Stocks Are Staying Ahead Of Inflation
S&P 500   4,649.23
DOW   35,492.70
QQQ   389.21
EV start-up Nikola settles with US for $125 million
Stocks rise after 3-day slump over virus, inflation worries
MarketBeat vs. The Motley Fool Comparison
3 Small Cap Stocking Stuffers for a Happy New Year
Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
Global stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
These 3 Regional Bank Stocks Are Staying Ahead Of Inflation

Mid-Cap Chip Designers Trade Near Highs; Outperform Broader Market

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | Kate Stalter
Mid-Cap Chip Designers Trade Near Highs; Outperform Broader Market

Chip designer Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is consolidating above its 50-day moving average after zipping 24.59% higher the week ended October 29. 

That big move came on the heels of Silicon Labs’ third-quarter report that topped analysts’ views. Revenue was up 39% from the year-earlier quarter, to $184.8 million. Earnings were down year-over-year but at $0.34 per share, results trounced Wall Street views, which is what caught investors’ attention. 

Shares closed Friday at $197.87, down 6.2% from their November 16 high of $210.98. 

According to MarketBeat data, analysts have a “buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $181.27, representing a downside of 8.39%. At this juncture, that would only put the stock a couple of percentage points below its 50-day average. 

Since the company’s earnings report, six analysts upgraded the stock or boosted their price targets. 

The company develops semiconductors, as well as software for a variety of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and Internet infrastructure. It focuses on mixed-analog signal products. Its main source of revenue is the U.S., although it also operates in China. 

Silicon Labs is not alone as a chip-industry company showing fundamental and technical strength as demand for chips soars amid a global shortage. The lack of chips, relative to what’s needed right now, has resulted in manufacturing slowdowns in the automotive and consumer electronics industries, among others. 

The Semiconductor Industry Association said last month that global chip sales totaled  $144.8 billion in the third quarter, up  27.6% from the year-ago quarter. 

According to the report, “More semiconductor units were shipped during the third quarter of 2021 than during any other quarter in the market’s history.”

Silicon Labs shares are currently in the buy range, as they hold above that 50-day line. The stock has been holding up nicely, despite choppiness in the broader market. 

Other chip design specialists showing strong technicals include MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL). The Carlsbad, California company makes radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits used in the satellite and broadband industry, as well as in data center and fiber network applications.  

The stock is up 36.33% in the past three months and 82.48% year-to-date. The stock has a market cap of $5.347 billion, so it’s apt to compare it to the S&P 400 mid-cap index, which is up just 1.39% in the past three months and up 19.42% year-to-date. 

With semiconductor designers being the top-performing industry in the past two weeks, and among the top five best performers in the past three months, those one-sided comparisons make all the sense in the world. 

In fact, other semiconductor stocks including Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL), and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) are also trading in new high ground. 

MaxLinear has shown outstanding fundamental performance in the past five quarters, rebounding from slowdowns in both revenue and earnings that began in 2019, before Covid closures took hold. In fact, earnings declined in 2019 but rebounded again in 2020. 

Earnings grew at triple-digit rates in each of the past five quarters, while sales grew at double- or triple-digit rates. For the full year, analysts expect MaxLinear to earn $2.68 per share, triple last year’s earnings of $0.88 per share. 

Next year, that’s seen rising another 17% to $3.14 per share. 

One major caveat about MaxLinear: With a beta of 2.56, it can be highly volatile relative to the S&P 500. That’s something investors must always remember if opening a position in either a small- or mid-cap. 

The stock vaulted 17.88 on October 28 after the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. In the earnings call, CEO Kishore Seendripu gave analysts and institutional investors extra reassurance, saying, "We see sustained momentum for our Wi-Fi products as operators address strong consumer demand for robust broadband access and connectivity services.”

MaxLinear closed Friday at $69.69, up $1.13 or 1.65%, on a day when the S&P 400 was down 0.49%.
Mid-Cap Chip Designers Trade Near Highs; Outperform Broader Market
Mid-Cap Chip Designers Trade Near Highs; Outperform Broader Market

Should you invest $1,000 in Silicon Laboratories right now?

Before you consider Silicon Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silicon Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Silicon Laboratories currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)2.2$198.33+1.1%N/A4.16Buy$181.27
MaxLinear (MXL)2.5$71.97+3.3%N/A-479.77Buy$68.33
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)1.9$52.74+5.8%N/A20.21Buy$55.67
Marvell Technology (MRVL)2.7$86.30+2.5%0.28%-162.83Buy$97.04
Ambarella (AMBA)2.0$195.80+6.1%N/A-235.90Buy$213.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.