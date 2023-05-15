S&P 500   4,124.08
Nasdaq 100 Hits 2023 Highs As Google, Amazon Join The Tech Rally

Mon., May 15, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • AI initiatives are increasingly at the center of growth plans for big tech companies, such as Microsoft and Nvidia. 
  • Google was late to the AI party, but Wall Street cheered announcements from a recent developers' conference.
  • Google's advance propelled the Nasdaq 100 to fresh 2023 highs. 
  • There was no specific AI-related news from Amazon, but it rallied in tandem with Alphabet. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alphabet

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

We discuss the Federal Reserve's recent decision to raise interest rates for the 10th time by 25 basis points. We analyze whether this move signals a pivot.

