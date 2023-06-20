Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?

S&P 500   4,409.59
DOW   34,299.12
QQQ   367.93
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Electrifying EV Revolution (Ad)
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
S&P 500   4,409.59
DOW   34,299.12
QQQ   367.93
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Electrifying EV Revolution (Ad)
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
S&P 500   4,409.59
DOW   34,299.12
QQQ   367.93
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Electrifying EV Revolution (Ad)
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 
S&P 500   4,409.59
DOW   34,299.12
QQQ   367.93
Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it's Useful
Electrifying EV Revolution (Ad)
Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
Stock market today: US futures down slightly in first trading day after US-China talks
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Why Mosaic's Price Targets May Be Understated
Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
Graphite versus Lithium - What Investors Should Know (Ad)
Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium
3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors 

Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?

Tue., June 20, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Tech stocks, particularly in AI, cloud computing, and vehicle electrification, are driving the performance of the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500.
  • Stocks like Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, and Meta have seen significant gains over the past three months.
  • Sustaining these gains indefinitely is unlikely, even for the top-performing stocks.
  • Investors often make mistakes of either expecting continuous gains or bailing out too early.
  • Handling a pullback requires caution and avoiding adding to positions in stocks with recent healthy price gains.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alphabet

Nasdaq 100 pullback

The Invesco QQQ NASDAQ: QQQ ETF finished 3.79% higher the week ended June 16, with slight gains following the Federal Reserve’s pause on rate increases. 

The tech-laden Nasdaq 100 has been an exceptionally strong performer so far in 2023, but after any run-up, a pullback is inevitable as some investors nab some profits. Is a retreat imminent, and how should investors handle it? 

To address that, let’s look at the Nasdaq 100’s recent returns over several rolling time frames:  

  • 1 month: 9.56%
  • 3 months: 15.93%
  • Year-to-date: 26.54%

That’s outperformed the S&P 500 in every one of those time frames. 

Major indexes all pulled back on June 16, and with the market closed on June 19, futures were trading lower. It could be the start of a correction or not. Either way, investors should be prepared for the leaders to give up some gains at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Big Techs Still In The Lead

In the current environment, with the potential of AI, along with cloud-computing and vehicle electrification, causing what some analysts are considering a bubble, it’s a select group of stocks driving the performance of both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Those stocks, and their three-month gains, are:

Every single one of those gains, even “laggard” Apple, can’t be sustained indefinitely.


Two Common Investor Mistakes

Investors tend to make one of two big mistakes after stocks have been rallying for several months. The first mistake is to do “magical thinking,” which in this case means somehow believing a stock or an index can just keep rising and a pullback would be some kind of anomaly.

The second mistake is perhaps even worse and results in a big opportunity cost. That mistake is to bail out too early, believing the market is too frothy and a big correction is inevitable. 

The first mistake is naive; the second happens when people get a little too smart for their own good, usually based on previous situations where they held a stock for too long.

How To Prepare For A Pullback

Fortunately, there are some ways to handle a normal pullback. 

In the near term, exercise some caution. If you own any stock that’s posted healthy price gains in the past few months, and there are many, it’s best not to add to that position at this time. Many stocks are extended beyond entry points, which adds the risk of a pullback in the near term. 

In particular, avoid chasing the hot tech winners of the past few months. If you’ve been reading all about the meteoric rise of Nvidia but feel you’ve missed out, a pullback could very well offer a new buy opportunity. 

The QQQ ETF, which is a good proxy for the performance of big tech, closed 10.6% above its 50-day moving average on June 16. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY, which is also dominated by tech, but to a lesser degree than the Nasdaq, closed 5.3% above its 50-day line on June 16. That’s also an indication of an index that looks extended. 

However: Avoid panic selling. Indexes can remain extended longer than logic may dictate. Sure, there are plenty of reports out there suggesting that the current rally is a bubble or “mirage.” Watch what markets are actually doing rather than going by the opinion of even well-respected analysts. After all, celebrity analysts and newsletter writers can be stunningly wrong at times, particularly when it comes to bearish predictions.

What May Happen Next

Here’s the ideal scenario, and it’s certainly plausible: The Nasdaq could retreat into a mild correction or even post that irritating and frustrating sideways trade for a while. This could help the leading stocks digest some of their gains as institutional investors pare their positions or at least stop adding. 

New bases, or pullbacks to key moving averages, such as the 50-day or even the shorter-term 21-day line, would offer new buy opportunities for fundamentally strong stocks, expected to continue growing earnings and revenue. 

There’s always the chance of a steeper correction, which could result in portfolio losses for investors who scooped up these big tech leaders in the past few months. 

One way to evaluate performance without getting emotional about trades is to have a moving average or percentage decline target as a sell signal. That way, you’re preserving the gains you made and still have the capital to invest another day. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.5016 of 5 stars		$123.53-1.2%N/A27.51Moderate Buy$129.67
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.6041 of 5 stars		$125.49-1.3%N/A298.79Moderate Buy$145.28
Apple (AAPL)
2.5185 of 5 stars		$184.92-0.6%0.52%31.40Moderate Buy$177.47
Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)N/A$367.93-0.6%0.59%N/AN/AN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.6404 of 5 stars		$342.33-1.7%0.79%37.09Moderate Buy$331.74
Tesla (TSLA)
2.4892 of 5 stars		$260.54+1.8%N/A76.63Hold$200.11
Meta Platforms (META)
2.4465 of 5 stars		$281.00-0.3%N/A34.86Moderate Buy$249.07
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.7432 of 5 stars		$426.92+0.1%0.04%222.36Moderate Buy$381.08
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$439.46-0.7%1.84%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo

3 Stock Trades to Make in June: Tesla, GitLab, Gevo

In this video, we dive into three trades you should consider in June: GitLab, Gevo, and Tesla. Join us as we share valuable insights for traders and investors.

Related Videos

Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher
Nvidia Stocks Soars, How High Can It Go?
Nvidia Stocks Soars, How High Can It Go?
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -