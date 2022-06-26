×
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production
S&P 500   3,900.11
DOW   31,438.26
QQQ   292.45
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher 
Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices? 
Stocks sway on Wall Street, cool off after winning week
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Cyberattack forces Iran steel company to halt production

PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | Jea Yu
PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management TrendDigital operations management platform PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock has outperformed the technology bear market down just (-18%) on the year. The digital ecosystem management platform enables enterprises to manage and analyze digital applications in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to predict future problems before they happen. The digital transformation trend is a powerful growth driver as more companies migrate to the cloud, consolidate its robust data flows, and prioritize cybersecurity. The Company grew its total paid customers to 15,040 from 13,918 in the year-ago period. Dollar-based net retention rate was 126%, up from 121%. Clients with over $100,000 annual revenues grew to 655, up from 458 a year ago. Some notable wins and service expansions in the quarter included Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO)DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), Mattel (NYSE: MAT), Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), and World Market. PagerDuty is the benefactor of long-term tailwinds including digital acceleration, cloud adoption, workflow automation and DevOps transformation. Prudent investors looking for exposure in the digital ecosystem management space can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of PagerDuty.

Q1 Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release

On June 2, 2022, PagerDuty released its fiscal first-quarter 2023 results for the quarter ending April 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of (-$0.04) excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.08), a $0.04 beat. Revenues grew 34.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $85.37 million beating analyst estimates for $82.67 million. PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada commented, “PagerDuty revenue accelerated in Q1, growing 34% year over year in a sustained demand environment, even as we continue to improve our operating leverage. Our Operations Cloud combines Incident Response, AIOps and Automation to orchestrate and resolve mission critical, time sensitive interrupt work, servicing a large Digital Operations TAM as companies strive for efficiency and productivity. Our teams' dedication to empowering customer success led to continued customer loyalty and expansion while our innovation drives enterprise and mid-market strength. We remain committed to profitability in Q4 FY23 and for the full year FY24. We are confident in our ability to execute and are raising our full year top and bottom line guidance.”


Raised Guidance

PagerDuty issued raised guidance for fiscal Q2 2023EPS of ($0.09) to (-$0.08) versus (-$0.08) consensus analyst estimates on revenues of $87 million to $88 million compared to $87.41 million consensus analyst estimates. The Company sees fiscal full-year 2023 EPS of (-$0.21) to (-$0.17) versus (-$0.21) consensus analyst estimates on full-year revenues of $364 million to $369 million.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Tejada noted the 600 basis point YoY improvement is helping PagerDuty towards its goal of full-year profitability for fiscal 2024. She underscored how the Company will continue to capture demand for productivity and efficiency from larger enterprises, which led to raising its top and bottom-line guidance for the year. Growth is being driven by mid-market and enterprise segments as $100,000 annual run rate (ARR) clients rose 43% YoY. PagerDuty is an essential part of its client’s digital infrastructure as they require a platform that automates and orchestrates its digital operations. Digital transformation and cloud initiatives tend to be multi-year projects as digital infrastructures grow in complexity and interdependence. She summed up PagerDuty as the most resilient and trusted digital operations platform with almost 670 integrations. It’s AI-based workflow and insight automation robustly spots time-sensitive incidents to free up capacity and bolster efficiency. Usually customers will typically sign up for its site reliability engineering and upgrade to its Digital Operations products which resulted in its gross client retention rate coming in above 95% for the past five years.

PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend

PD Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision read for the price action in PD. The weekly rifle chart rifle chart breakdown bottomed out near the $21.67 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) is sloping back up at $25.85 and 15-period MA at $28.80 to stall the downtrend. The weekly stochastic is bouncing back up off the 20-band. The weekly 50-period MA sits near the $34.72 fib level. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on the breakout through $26.96. The weekly lower Bollinger bands (BBs) sit at $19.59 and upper BBs sit at $39.06. The daily rifle chart is attempting a breakout as the 5-period MA at $25.91 crossed up through the 15-period MA at $25.45. The daily upper UBBs sit at $30.09 as the stochastic rallies through the 50-band. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $25.88 fib, $24.21 fib, $22.86 fib, $21.67 fib, $20.60, $19.67 fib, $18.27 fib, and the $16.87 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $34.72 fib up towards the $28.52 fib level.

  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PagerDuty (PD)
2.1315 of 5 stars		$27.74-2.6%N/A-20.10Moderate Buy$45.41
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in PagerDuty right now?

Before you consider PagerDuty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PagerDuty wasn't on the list.

While PagerDuty currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.