Palantir's AIPCon Shows Why Customers Are Fueling the Bull Case

Palantir Technologies Today PLTR Palantir Technologies $131.38 -0.69 (-0.52%) 52-Week Range $122.68 ▼ $207.52 P/E Ratio 147.77 Price Target $192.76 Add to Watchlist

A key reason why earnings reports mean so much is their ability to turn anecdotes into evidence. When a company performs well, it’s usually a sign that it's growing and retaining its customer base. The opposite is true when a company underperforms. But the point is, earnings reports matter because they translate customer behavior into hard numbers—and it's those customers who show investors what's really going on.

That brings us to Palantir Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: PLTR. The company held its 10th AIPCon event in early June. The event was highlighted by several of Palantir's customers testifying about how the company's AIP platform is helping their businesses. It’s a kind of free advertising that companies love to get, and it explains why the strong earnings reports from Palantir are not a mirage.

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AIPCon Brought Plenty of Wins

AIPCon delivered customer testimonies that support Palantir’s long-term growth story.

Kirkland & Ellis, one of the world's top law firms, launched an AI-powered platform for private equity fundraising built on AIP—freeing attorneys from administrative work and redirecting their focus toward high-value judgment calls.

McCarthy Building is using AIP to encode more than a century of construction expertise into real-time decision support for project managers in the field.

GNP Seguros, Mexico's largest insurer, has gone enterprise-wide, reporting the ability to act on data at a scale and speed that simply wasn't possible before.

Beyond the customer stage, Palantir is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace with full integration across Google's platforms. That distribution broadens the company’s commercial reach significantly. And for investors who are concerned about the lack of international growth, Palantir landed a £9 million (approx. $12 million) 10-year contract to replace England and Wales's entire firearms licensing database, covering all 43 police forces.

Why Is PLTR Stock Down?

Skeptics (of which there are many) will point out that, despite the bullish tone of AIPCon, PLTR is trading lower. That’s not a particularly new story. PLTR is down about 25% in 2026 and approximately 35% down from the all-time high it made in November 2025.

Of course, the common reason cited will be valuation. But that’s becoming like a hammer looking for a nail. Investors waiting for Palantir to grow into its valuation before investing are likely to miss the strongest gains. In any event, it’s not clear how relevant traditional valuation metrics apply to enterprise software companies whose value is embedded in platform stickiness rather than hard assets.

Before dismissing that as a “this time it’s different” argument, consider that Palantir is a company with no debt, which does not have the CapEx overhang that other technology stocks are facing.

The more likely reason for PLTR to be down so sharply is two-fold. First, many investors are looking to raise capital for the SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO. That means they’re looking to trim profits on winners, which is a direct line to Palantir.

A secondary reason is that investors' dollars inside the tech space are moving back to chip stocks. That’s a fair point, as semiconductor refresh cycles are getting shorter and shorter.

A Messy Chart Could Be an Opportunity

PLTR is approaching the $120–$125 support zone, a place where it’s been three times in 2026— in early February, late April, and late May — without breaking down, forming what looks like a triple bottom. That's a constructive pattern, and each successive test holding above support adds credibility to the thesis that a floor is forming.

That said, the technicals are still messy. The current price sits well below both the 50-day SMA ($140.42) and the 200-day SMA ($160.84), meaning any meaningful recovery has significant overhead to clear.

The 50-day crossing below the 200-day earlier this spring confirmed a bearish structure that a potential triple bottom alone won't reverse. Investors should want to see a clean reclaim of $140 on volume before reading too much into the pattern. Until then, expect the stock to chop through the summer, with earnings in August as the next real directional catalyst.

The Long-Term Outlook Is Still Supportive

If investors are looking for reasons to sell PLTR, they don’t have to look far. The immediate gratification part of this story is over, for now. But viewed with a wider lens, the outlook for Palantir continues to be bullish.

Palantir Technologies Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$192.76

46.50% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 31 Analyst Ratings Current Price $131.58 High Forecast $255.00 Average Forecast $192.76 Low Forecast $90.00 Palantir Technologies Stock Forecast Details

For example, on June 5, Rosenblatt Securities and Wedbush reiterated their bullish ratings on PLTR with price targets of $225 and $230 respectively. Keep in mind, both price targets are about 20% higher than the consensus price target of $192.76, which itself is 50% above recent prices.

That’s important to consider at a time when many technology stocks are under pressure. It’s also a reminder to investors that for every seller, there will be buyers. Most likely, those buyers are coming from institutions that want to catch every bit of upside as they can from a stock that many missed on its initial run higher. AIPCon was a reminder that for all its skeptics, Palantir’s customers are bullish—and the customer is always right.

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