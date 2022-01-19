Tech Stocks to Sink Your Teeth into in 2022

The driven technology expansion has given us, well… You know. Artificial intelligence, voice assistants, software providers, navigation software, semiconductor producers and stuff we aren't even aware of… yet.

Right now, tech stocks are getting hit due to the same old, same old: higher inflation, less liquidity in the markets, tighter monetary policy expectations from the Federal Reserve and a hike in bond yields. The bull run equals shaky ground in the sector and its pricey stocks don't help matters, either.

Still, the initial economic troubles of the sector shouldn't curb enthusiasm for technology for the wide opportunities it can offer. This sector offers unlimited potential and tech represents some of the most exciting investing opportunities available. We've put together an overview of tech stocks and three excellent options for 2022 in this piece. Let's dive in.

What Are Tech Stocks?

Sector-specific tech stocks represent publicly traded companies in the area of technology. The tech sector comprises businesses that sell goods and services in the following industries:

Electronics: Electronics makes up manufacturers of accessories and parts used in electronic products, such as fixed resistors, plasma displays, fiber optic connectors, hybrid circuits, transformers and more.

Software: Software influences just about every digital avenue we pursue, from "the cloud," (servers on which different types of software run and that you can access on the internet) and software as a service (SaaS), a type of licensing model in which you access software on a subscription basis. Basically, software fits neatly into the tech stocks sector due to computer code and platforms that make those devices work.

Computers: You may think of computers immediately when you think of tech stocks, and while computers maintain their place in tech stocks, you may want to think beyond computers themselves. What other companies create computer parts and/or relate to computer technology? They may offer ample investment opportunities.

Artificial intelligence (AI): One example of thinking beyond the laptop sitting in front of you has to do with AI — when computers start to emulate the human brain. Investment opportunities lie in deep learning, in which AI is used to reproduce our ability to learn; and machine learning, which means machines learn without specific programming. Think Amazon's Alexa for the most popular example of AI.

Information technology: Information technology has to do with creating systems for storing, retrieving and sending information.

Some of the companies with the largest market capitalization in the world belong to the tech sector. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (C shares) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (A shares).

Three Options for Tech Stocks in 2022

Let's take a look at some tech stock options for this year beyond the usual suspects of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL). We'll also throw in an ETF for good measure, just in case you're interested in diversifying your portfolio.

Oracle Corp., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It has three business segments: cloud and license, which markets, sells and delivers applications, platform and infrastructure technologies; hardware, which provides hardware products and hardware-related software products; and services, which offers consulting, advanced support and education services.

In Q2, Oracle's total revenue was up 6% to $10.4 billion and total cloud revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) was up 22% to $2.7 billion. Fusion ERP cloud revenue was up 35% and NetSuite ERP cloud revenue was up 29%. The company has a $246.1 billion market capitalization and a 39.20% return since the beginning of 2021, and its 12-month returns are up over 52%.

Oracle continues to make waves in cloud computing through organic research and development and small acquisitions. Oracle's subscription-based model continues to garner attention in the public cloud market. Its strong balance sheet and tendencies to be a cash flow generator can result in dividends for shareholders.

Chipmaker Intel Corp. had a dusty 2021; new leadership may give it a shot in the arm. With its 7-nanometer chips and plans to spend $20 billion to build two new semiconductor fabs in Arizona, Intel Corp., headquartered in Santa Clara, California, can pull out new stops in 2022.

Intel Corp. designs, manufactures and sells computer products and technologies on computer, networking, data storage and communications platforms. More specifically, it makes processors, chipsets, server products, Ethernet products and more. It focuses on emerging technologies like edge computing, 5G networks, cloud computing, AI, autonomous driving — you know, all the stuff you hear about for the future.

Intel Corp. shored up third-quarter GAAP revenue of $19.2 billion, up 5% year over year and non-GAAP revenue of $18.1 billion, up 5% year over year. Intel's Internet of Things (IoT) Group (IOTG) achieved record revenues, as did the Data Center Group (DCG) and Mobileye businesses. GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) was $1.67; non-GAAP EPS was $1.71, which exceeded July reports by $0.61.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF might be in your wheelhouse if you want a more diversified technology with a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the information technology sector. The ETF boasts a wide array of stocks of companies that serve the electronics and computer industries and which manufacture products based on the latest applied science. Technology hardware and storage make up the largest portions of the ETF, and analysts can see over a 12% upside for the ETF and its underlying holdings, including OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) and JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG).

Buy Tech Stocks for the New Year

It's easy to see the trouble tech stocks had in 2021 and feel a bit leery about the sector. However, it's important not to give up on the sector — it can offer a multitude of opportunities to stoke your portfolio.

If you want to steer clear of FAANG stocks, you can. Make sure you investigate performance of all potentials from the top down.

