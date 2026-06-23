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The Biotech Sector Looks Ready for a Multi-Year Breakout—Here's What to Watch.

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 23, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF Right Now?

Before you consider iShares Biotechnology ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Biotechnology ETF wasn't on the list.

While iShares Biotechnology ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)N/A$179.031.1%0.23%N/AModerate Buy$179.05
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