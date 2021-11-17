Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets (WSB) Stocks for November 2021

The last two years will be remembered as the retail revolution on Wall Street. The retail in this case isn’t referring to a physical or online storefront. Rather, it’s referring to retail investors who have decided that there is strength in numbers. And WallSreetBets is one of their most popular hangouts.

WallStreetBets started in 2010. The subreddit is a group of traders who share a passion for high-risk trades and that includes stocks that hedge funds love to short. It creates an interesting dynamic. And that’s one reason that MarketBeat has created a way for subscribers to easily identify the stocks which are receiving the highest number of mentions on WallStreetBets over a period of time.

Access to the trending WallStreetBets stocks is one of many premium features available to MarketBeat All-Access subscribers. Here’s how users can make the best use of this tool.

Roll over the “My MarketBeat” tab on the top left of the web page. This is a static element that is always available wherever you go on the site. Find the “Trending Stocks” tab and click on “Trending WallStreetBets Stocks” to go to the screener. To make the best use of the tool, you can use one or more of seven screening tools to make the tool work for your investment style. For example, if you’re only interested in small-cap stocks, you can choose to have the screener filter the tool to show only the small-cap stocks that are trending. Another screening option is the length of time. The default unit is seven days, but you can set it for 24 hours, 30 days, 90 days, or 365 days. Other screening options include country, sector, MarketRank*, media sentiment, and analyst consensus

The following list was based on the results I received on November 15, 2021. The only default setting I changed was to move the time frame from 7 days to 30 days. Keep in mind; these results are updating themselves in real-time so you could wind up with a different list than the stocks below.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) – It shouldn’t be surprising that GameStop remains the number one stock referenced in the WallStreetBets Years from now, the story of GME stock will either be seen as a cautionary tale or the first indicator of a seismic shift in investing. In the short term, the company will report earnings in early December and investors can expect the stock to be volatile until then. Longer term, as long as retail investors are in control, the stock will do what it will.



Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Tesla stock is falling while mentions on WallStreetBets are rising. Elon Musk took to social media to telegraph, perhaps, his intention to sell a large amount of TSLA stock. But from a technical standpoint, the stock was looking overbought before Musk’s announcement. And it didn’t help that the Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) partnership with Amazon took a little shine off the company’s EV supremacy. However, the long-term narrative for Tesla appears to remain in place as does the bullish sentiment of retail investors.



AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) – AMC Entertainment is the Robin to GameStop’s Batman. The company caught the attention of retail investors and continues to show resilience. Revenue is rising but remains well below 2019 levels, as does box office attendance. However, the company is cutting its net losses and that is likely to keep retail interest strong, particularly as the company begins to accept cryptocurrency.



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) –. Amazon has been underperforming the market for much of 2021. However, that appears to be changing with the company’s announcement of its $21 billion stake in Rivian. That is helping investors shrug off the company’s most recent earnings report in which the company showed a rare miss on both earnings and revenue. The long-term narrative for Amazon remains bullish as the company continues to generate revenue not only from its e-commerce business but also from Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) – The chatter inside WallStreetBets is rising along with Facebook stock which seems to be surging after its recent selloff. However, as FB stock makes another run at its 52-week high, it’s fair for investors to wonder how much further the stock can climb. Analyst sentiment is mildly bullish but the stock has seen its price target lowered by many analysts since reporting earnings in late October.



Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – In its most recent earnings report, Apple made it clear that it was not immune to the supply chain problems befalling nearly every industry. That was reflected in an earnings report in which the company missed on revenue expectations. For now, investors looking to buy the post-earnings dip may have to wait a while longer. AAPL stock is approaching its 52-week high, but analysts project that may be where the rally ends.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) – For much of 2021, AMD stock was stuck in neutral. That has to be disappointing to investors who were expecting the stock to continue posting gains similar to what they saw in 2020. Advanced Micro Devices is trading above its consensus price target. However, since the company released its earnings report, the company has been getting upgraded which is likely to bolster the stock. The relative strength index (RSI) suggests the stock is overbought so investors may want to wait for the price to fall before opening or adding to a position.



Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Nvidia is telling a similar story to Advanced Micro Devices. After a strong showing in 2020, the stock was trading in a tight range for most of 2021. However, in the last month NVDA stock has broken to the upside. An upcoming earnings report may be enough to continue the bullish momentum. That seems to be the opinion of the analyst community as the stock is receiving price target increases in advance of the earnings report.



Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Bed Bath & Beyond was an unlikely meme stock in 2020 and the first part of 2021. The stock still maintains the support of this retail investing community and that bullish sentiment, along with a high level of short interest is likely to keep BBBY stock volatile. The long-term outlook for the stock will depend on the company’s ability to successfully pivot to an omnichannel model. Right now, this seems like a play for only the most risk-tolerant investors.



Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) – Twitter has been trending on WallStreetBets largely due to some recent insider selling. As the saying goes, people sell stock for many reasons so investors may want to pay closer attention to initiatives such as the company’s plan to launch a subscription-based service that would add a level of premium membership that could help wean the company from its ad-based revenue. Positive news on that front would pull attention away from the company’s disappointing earnings report that it issued in late October.





*MarketRank is a proprietary tool that evaluates a company and assigns a ranking of one to five stars based on community opinion, dividend strength, institutional and insider ownership, earnings and valuation, and analyst's forecasts.

Before you consider GameStop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GameStop wasn't on the list.

While GameStop currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article