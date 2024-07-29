Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America

We recently ran a survey of 3,000 respondents to identify where in America the most active retirees reside. The findings are outlined below:
Key Insights
Geographical Diversity
- Coastal Preference: A significant number of top active retirement locations are coastal towns and cities. Places like Lihue, Myrtle Beach, Punta Gorda, Naples, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Santa Barbara highlight retirees' preference for beachside living, which offers scenic beauty and ample opportunities for outdoor activities such as walking, swimming, and water sports.
- Mountainous Retreats: Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and other similar locations in the ranking show that retirees also appreciate the tranquility and recreational opportunities offered by mountainous regions. These areas provide hiking, nature exploration, and a serene environment.
- Urban Vibrancy: Cities like Los Angeles, California, offer a diverse range of activities and amenities. The presence of cultural scenes, healthcare facilities, and recreational options in urban settings provides retirees with an active and engaging lifestyle.
Prominent States
- California and Florida Lead the Pack: Both states have multiple entries in the top ten, reflecting their popularity among retirees. California’s varied landscapes, from beaches to mountains, along with Florida’s sunny climate and numerous coastal towns, make them attractive options for active retirees.
- Hawaii’s Allure: With two towns in the top three, Hawaii stands out as a premier retirement destination. The island lifestyle, natural beauty, and year-round pleasant weather are significant draws for retirees seeking an active and fulfilling retirement.
Community and Culture
- Engaging Community Events: Locations like Lihue, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Santa Barbara are noted for their vibrant community events and cultural activities. These provide social engagement opportunities that are crucial for mental and emotional well-being in retirement.
- Historical and Artistic Appeal: Towns like Carmel-by-the-Sea, with its artistic community, and Gatlinburg, with its proximity to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offer unique cultural and historical attractions that keep retirees engaged and active.
Outdoor Activities
- Diverse Outdoor Opportunities: The top-ranked locations offer a variety of outdoor activities. Whether it’s beach walks, mountain hikes, or exploring nature preserves, these towns provide ample opportunities for physical activity, which is essential for maintaining health during retirement.
- Waterfront Living: Many of the top locations, such as Naples and Vero Beach in Florida, feature beautiful waterfronts. Access to beaches, lakes, and rivers allows for activities like fishing, boating, and kayaking, promoting an active lifestyle.
Weather Considerations
- Mild Climates Preferred: The top locations often feature mild, pleasant climates that are conducive to outdoor activities year-round. The preference for warm weather locations, such as those in Hawaii, Florida, and Southern California, suggests that climate plays a significant role in retirees' choices.
