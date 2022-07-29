S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?

Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?

Mon., August 1, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Twitters Up For Third Week In A Row: Whats Next For The Stock? While much of the media is captivated about the upcoming trial between Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Elon Musk, investors may have noticed the stock didn’t get much of a nudge - in either direction - following its second-quarter report this month. 

So what’s next for the little blue bird? 

To answer that, let’s take a look at the social-media industry landscape right now. 

With fellow social media firms like Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) trending lower, Twitter is a bright spot among its industry peers.

Twitter shares are up 3.47% for the past week and 5.41% in the past month. In contrast, here are the performance numbers for Snapchat:

  • Past week: -40.86%
  • Past month: -29.57%

Meanwhile, here are the returns for Meta:

  • Past week: -12.26%
  • Past month: +0.02%

While Snapchat and Meta fell on advertising weakness and disappointing guidance, Twitter rebounded quickly, even after missing analysts’ views on the top and bottom lines.

So why the recent upside trade in Twitter? 

There’s not much to suggest anything is turning around for the company’s core business. 

Paying More For Premium 

One recent announcement concerned the company’s Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription service with some vague “premium features.”  If, for some reason you want the premium level of Twitter, you’re now going to pay $4.99, a 67% increase from the previous price of $2.99.


A price tag of $4.99 may not sound like much, but as squeezed consumers cut back on more substantive items like food and fuel, will they be willing to pony up an additional $2 per month for so-called benefits like undoing Tweets (which can already be deleted), custom app icons, bookmarking folders or seeing special themes?  

It may not be exactly the same thing, but social media companies are already getting pushback when they make unpopular changes. For example, Meta-owned Instagram rolled back some proposed changes after power users Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian slammed new features that seemed to make the app more like Tik Tok.

However, analysts’ consensus rating on Twitter is “hold,” with a price target of $43.01, representing a 3.40% upside. That’s not much, and is a gain that could reasonably be attained within days - or even in one blowout session. So analysts seem to have very limited expectations for the stock, although their downside projections also appear to be muted. 

However, in the past month, more analysts lowered than boosted their targets. 

Marketbeat analyst ratings show that only seven out of 32 analysts following Twitter consider the stock a “buy,” with two ranking it a “sell.” 

That’s a pretty solid degree of confidence from institutions, which partially explains the stock’s recent advance.

Perhaps Twitter - and to a lesser degree Meta - is benefiting from optimism after earnings reports from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which got a lift after showing that their cloud businesses have the potential to carry their businesses through an economic downturn with minimal damage. Similarly, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) also reported strong search ad revenue in certain categories. 

Twitter Goes To Court

Of course, the big unknown for Twitter is the upcoming court date in Delaware, as it seeks to move forward with Elon Musk’s since-retracted bid to acquire the company for $44 billion. The company scheduled a shareholder vote for September 13, and the trial date has been set for October 17.

If Musk is ultimately required to purchase the company - and it’s anybody’s guess as to whether he would actually fully comply with a court order - that would be a boon for shareholders. Check out the chart of any company that’s being acquired for a set price per share: The stock bolts higher and then meanders sideways, without much movement. That’s because there’s no point in buying shares, as there’s no additional upside. Existing shareholders aren’t selling, as they want the big payout. 

All of this may add up to some cautious optimism about Twitter. It’s outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin, but the current market conditions still require some prudence before backing up the truck and loading up on shares of pretty much any stock. 
Twitter Posts Gains For Third Week In A Row: Whats Next For The Stock?

Twitter is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Twitter (TWTR)
1.5067 of 5 stars		$41.61+1.8%N/A-208.05Hold$43.01
Snap (SNAP)
2.4694 of 5 stars		$9.88+2.2%N/A-19.00Hold$19.35
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.4039 of 5 stars		$116.32+1.8%N/A21.04Moderate Buy$146.75
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.9213 of 5 stars		$280.74+1.6%0.88%29.30Moderate Buy$334.80
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.1968 of 5 stars		$134.95+10.4%N/A65.15Moderate Buy$179.45
Twitter (TWTR)
1.5067 of 5 stars		$41.61+1.8%N/A-208.05Hold$43.01
Meta Platforms (META)
3.0617 of 5 stars		$159.10-1.0%N/A12.03Moderate Buy$250.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Twitter right now?

Before you consider Twitter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twitter wasn't on the list.

While Twitter currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.