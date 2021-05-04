Under Armor Under Pressure After Raising Guidance 

No Love For Under Armor’s Shining Performance

The market is not rewarding good results and Under Armor (NYSE: UA) is not immune. The company is deep in the throes of a restructuring effort that has the company on track for growth, outpacing the consensus, and raising guidance and yet the shares are down in the wake of the report. The company’s valuation may have something to do with it, trading at over 100X earnings the stock is no bargain but like always, you get what you pay for. With this stock what you get is a rock-solid balance sheet, long-term growth, profitability, and an analyst community that has grossly underestimated the full-year results.

Under Armor Delivers Results In Q1 2021

Under Armor had such a great Q1 period and issued such favorable guidance we can’t believe the stock isn’t up double-digits because of it. The $1.26 billion in revenue is down sequentially but up 35.4% from last year and 5.0% over the last two years. The comp against last year is admittedly easy but within the data, there are signs that point to both improved profitability and sustainable growth for years to come. In regards to the analysts, the net consolidated revenue beat the consensus by 1150 basis points, and the strength was also seen on the bottom line.

Looking at the business from a segment perspective there is no area not performing above expectations right now. The wholesale channels grew 35%, DTC 52%, eCommerce 69%, and strength was seen in all geographic segments as well. North American sales grew 32% YOY, International 58% and spending was spread among all three categories. Apparel sales are up 35%, Footwear 47%, and Accessories 73%, and all helping to reduce company inventory.

The strength in sales helped the company to leverage its repositioning efforts. The gross margin increased by 370 basis points to hit 50% and topped the consensus by 180 bps. On the bottom line, the company turned in an unexpected GAAP profit of $0.17 which beat by $0.18 while the adjusted $0.16 beat by $0.12.

Under Armor Gives Strong Guidance

Turning to the guidance, the company is expecting to see revenue growth in the high-teens which is both good and expects slowing in the second half of the year. The takeaways are the comps in the second half are going to be tough and the company is still forecasting double-digit growth, margins expansion, and EPS nearly double the consensus. We think this forecast may be too low in light of the economic reopening we are about to witness. It is going to be historic.

"Under Armour is off to an excellent start for the year. Our first-quarter results demonstrate that our improved operating model and investments we're making to amplify our connection with consumers are enabling us to deliver against strong demand for our brand," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. "Additionally, with a solid balance sheet and well-managed inventory, we're confident in our ability to drive well through 2021 as we get back on offense and make measured progress to returning to sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term."

The Technical Outlook: Under Amor Falls, Support Present

Shares of Under Armor pulled back more than 2.5% in the wake of the Q1 release and may fall further. The caveat is that support is already showing itself at the 30-day EMA so if prices do fall more, it may not be very much. A move below the EMA may take the stock down to the $18 level where support is likely to be much stronger. A move below there is not expected but you never know. Assuming that support at the moving average is strong enough to keep the trend rising, we see this stock moving up above the $20 level fairly soon and continuing to rise into the end of the year.





Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Mastercard (MA) 2.1 $374.78 -1.2% 0.47% 56.19 Buy $381.73

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.