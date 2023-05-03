S&P 500   4,119.58
DOW   33,684.53
QQQ   319.38
Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally 
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Why China's BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead

Wed., May 3, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • The fundamentals of many other mega-cap companies are on par if not better than the so-called ‘MAMAA’ stocks.
  • Alibaba has by far the most upside of any of the mega caps in the opinion of sell-side analysts.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is expected to benefit from global digitization trends that will entail a growing need for the company's semiconductor products. 
  • Analysts believe Amazon’s share price weakness is an opportunity. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alibaba Group

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alibaba Group (BABA)
2.6162 of 5 stars		$81.53-3.1%N/A44.80Buy$149.40
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
3.0065 of 5 stars		$82.96-1.2%1.71%12.82Moderate Buy$199.80
Amazon.com (AMZN)
3.2994 of 5 stars		$103.63+1.5%0.19%246.74Moderate Buy$143.12
Apple (AAPL)
2.3886 of 5 stars		$168.54-0.6%0.55%28.61Moderate Buy$170.55
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.7476 of 5 stars		$305.410.0%0.89%33.09Moderate Buy$322.88
Meta Platforms (META)
2.6428 of 5 stars		$239.24-1.6%N/A29.68Moderate Buy$243.74
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.8 of 5 stars		$105.32-1.8%N/A23.46Moderate Buy$130.06
