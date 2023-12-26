S&P 500   4,754.63
Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
The truth behind Enphase's CEO buying stock lately
It's here: Netflix's rally is now set by analysts and Ray Dalio
Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
Stock market today: Wall Street quietly advances in thin holiday trading
Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
Intel ups the ante in the AI chip arena against Nvidia
Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
The truth behind Enphase's CEO buying stock lately
It's here: Netflix's rally is now set by analysts and Ray Dalio
Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
Stock market today: Wall Street quietly advances in thin holiday trading
Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
Intel ups the ante in the AI chip arena against Nvidia
Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
The truth behind Enphase's CEO buying stock lately
It's here: Netflix's rally is now set by analysts and Ray Dalio
Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
Stock market today: Wall Street quietly advances in thin holiday trading
Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
Intel ups the ante in the AI chip arena against Nvidia
Will these 3 heavily shorted stocks keep squeezing?
The truth behind Enphase's CEO buying stock lately
It's here: Netflix's rally is now set by analysts and Ray Dalio
Rocket Companies: A stock that traders are rushing to buy
Stock market today: Wall Street quietly advances in thin holiday trading
Zillow is the stock to show you the new homes Buffett just bet on
Intel ups the ante in the AI chip arena against Nvidia

XLF's stellar year-end run: key insights & top performers

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
December 26, 2023

XLF ETF PRICE CHART

Key Points

  • XLF's year-end rally was backed by a remarkable 11% climb in the last three months.
  • Top holdings like Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Visa continue to shine and influence the sector's path.
  • As Berkshire nears a crucial point, JPM approaches its peak, and Visa eyes new highs, these top holdings could strongly steer the sector's course.
  5 stocks we like better than Visa

The financial sector and popular sector ETF Financial Select Sector Fund NYSE: XLF has enjoyed a stellar end to the year. A quick glance at the XLF’s daily chart almost makes it appear like the sector hasn’t experienced a red day in nearly two months.

Thanks to the recent surge in buying and impressive turnaround off its October low, the sector is now up about 10% on the year. Over the previous three months, the financial ETF is up over 11% as it looks to close the year out strong. 

The sector began its turnaround and surged higher as U.S. Treasury yields fell due to stagnant headline inflation in October's consumer-price index and positive comments made by the FED regarding further interest rate hikes.  Earlier concerns about pressure on regional banks' balance sheets from high yields eased following the decline.

A closer look at the sector and key players

The XLF is an ETF providing exposure to significant players in the US financials segment. It focuses on large banks through a cap-weighted, S&P 500-only portfolio, avoiding small-cap companies. 

Although the sector ETF appears to have gone straight up since bouncing off its October low, it is not trading in overbought territory according to its RSI, which is 67.95. As the ETF continues to base above previous resistance from earlier in the year, near $37, the sector could gather energy and potentially continue its impressive surge high if it breaks above recent highs near $37.70.

However, it’s also essential to consider and closely monitor the most heavily weighted holdings of the ETF, as they significantly impact and influence the sector ETF’s performance. So, let’s take a look at where the top holdings of the ETF are trading and what that could mean for the sector.

Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B is the sector ETF’s top holding with a 13.04% weighting. Year-to-date, the financial giant has outperformed the sector, up over 15% and just 4.5% away from its 52-week high. The stock is trading near a critical inflection level at $360. A move through that level could signal a leg up for the stock and influence the trajectory of the overall sector.


JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM is the ETF’s second top holding, weighing 9.46%. And like BRK.B, it has also outperformed the financial sector, up an impressive 24.83% year-to-date. The stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on eighteen analyst ratings and a consensus price target of $168.80, predicting just a 1% upside. Shares have impressed on the quarter, up over 14%, and are now just a stone's throw away from its all-time high from 2021.

Visa NYSE: V is the third largest holding of the XLF ETF, weighing 8% and 11.8 million shares held by the ETF. Visa shares are trading in a firm uptrend, near its all-time high, and are up almost 25% year-to-date. Notably, the company has a strong dividend strength and projected earnings growth of 12.53%. Like JPM, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on eighteen analyst ratings and a consensus price target of $277.67, forecasting over 7% upside and new all-time highs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Visa right now?

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)N/A$37.34+0.2%1.87%12.16N/AN/A
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
2.2767 of 5 stars		$167.40-0.1%2.51%9.99Moderate Buy$168.80
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
1.5947 of 5 stars		$356.47+0.1%N/A10.14Hold$414.00
Visa (V)
2.5275 of 5 stars		$258.43-0.4%0.80%31.17Moderate Buy$277.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

BCom, financial management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.


Search Headlines:

My Account -