Free Trial

3 Top Financial Sector Stocks to Invest in Now

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 24, 2024
Wells Fargo Retail Bank Branch logo sign

Key Points

  • After showing relative strength in Q1, the financial sector and XLF ETF have underperformed in Q2, down 1.4%.
  • After several weeks of consolidating, the XLF and a handful of financial stocks might be setting up for a bullish move and potential outperformance in Q3.
  • Three financial outperformers to consider for exposure are Wells Fargo (WFC), up 18% YTD; American Express (AXP), up 23% YTD; and Bank of America (BAC), up 19% YTD.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

After displaying relative strength in the first quarter, the financial sector and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF NYSE: XLF have underperformed in the second quarter, with the popular financial ETF down 1.4% for the period. 

Several weeks ago, a double top pattern seemed all but confirmed for the ETF. However, after weeks of consolidating, the XLF might be setting up for a bullish move and potential outperformance in Q3. Notably, the ETF has reclaimed critical simple moving averages (SMAs) like the 50-day and 20-day. As the second last week of the quarter came to a close, the ETF outperformed the leading semiconductor sector, closing up 1.3%. 

For investors looking to gain exposure to the financial sector in the third quarter, the XLF ETF provides diverse exposure. Here are three of the sector's top performers this year worth considering.

Wells Fargo Trading at Uptrend Support: Prime Entry Opportunity

Wells Fargo & Company Today

Wells Fargo & Company stock logo
WFCWFC 90-day performance
Wells Fargo & Company
$59.01
+0.91 (+1.57%)
(As of 06/24/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$38.38
$62.55
Dividend Yield
2.37%
P/E Ratio
12.32
Price Target
$58.99
Add to Watchlist

Wells Fargo NYSE: WFC, the ETF’s sixth largest holding, has been one of the sector's top performers, with its stock up nearly 18% year-to-date. The stock has a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a dividend yield of 2.41% , making it an attractive investment. WFC is trading at its uptrend support, presenting a prime risk-reward entry if this level holds. 

In its last earnings report on April 12th, 2024, Wells Fargo reported $1.20 per share (EPS), beating the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company earned $20.86 billion, surpassing the expected $20.19 billion. Investors will be looking forward to its following earnings report on July 12th to see if the positive momentum continues.


Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 25, 2024

American Express: A Strong Performer in 2024

American Express Today

American Express stock logo
AXPAXP 90-day performance
American Express
$231.52
+1.14 (+0.49%)
(As of 06/24/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$140.91
$244.41
Dividend Yield
1.21%
P/E Ratio
19.07
Price Target
$220.30
Add to Watchlist

American Express NYSE: AXP, the ETF’s ninth largest holding, has seen impressive performance, with its stock up 23% year-to-date. The stock boasts a P/E ratio of 18.9 and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Like Wells Fargo, AXP is trading near its uptrend support, offering a potential entry point for investors. 

On April 19th, 2024, American Express announced $3.33 per share earnings, exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company earned $15.80 billion, slightly above the expected $15.79 billion, with a 10.6% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. The next earnings date is July 19th.

American Express (AXP) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 25, 2024

Bank of America Near 52-Week High: Investor Confidence and Momentum

Bank of America Today

Bank of America Co. stock logo
BACBAC 90-day performance
Bank of America
$40.02
+0.53 (+1.34%)
(As of 06/24/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$24.96
$40.34
Dividend Yield
2.40%
P/E Ratio
13.85
Price Target
$39.79
Add to Watchlist

Bank of America NYSE: BAC is the fifth largest holding of the XLF ETF. BAC has also performed strongly, with its stock up almost 19% year-to-date. Even after such a solid performance, its valuation remains attractive, with a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a substantial dividend yield of 2.43%, making it an attractive option for investors seeking an income component. 

BAC is currently consolidating near its 52-week high, just 2.1% away, indicating strong investor confidence and upward momentum. In its last earnings report on April 16th, 2024, Bank of America reported $0.83 EPS, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77. The financial services provider earned $22.83 billion, compared to the expected $22.39 billion. Bank of America is set to announce its next earnings report on July 16.

Bank of America Co. (BAC) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 25, 2024

XLF ETF: Potential Bullish Setup for Q3

The financial sector, represented by the XLF ETF, is at a potential inflection point after consolidating and reclaiming key SMAs. The recent outperformance in the face of semiconductor sector selling suggests a possible bullish setup for Q3. Investors seeking exposure to the financial sector should consider top performers like Wells Fargo, American Express, and Bank of America, which demonstrate strong fundamentals and favorable technical setups. Monitoring these stocks and the ETF for continued strength and support levels will be crucial for making informed investment decisions in the upcoming quarter.

Should you invest $1,000 in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link below to learn more about how your portfolio could bloom.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)
4.4828 of 5 stars		$40.02+1.3%2.40%13.85Moderate Buy$39.79
American Express (AXP)
4.6066 of 5 stars		$231.52+0.5%1.21%19.07Hold$220.30
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
4.2724 of 5 stars		$59.01+1.6%2.37%12.32Hold$58.99
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)N/A$41.58+0.6%1.68%18.32N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Jeff Bezos & 48 Members of Congress Are Buying ONE Sector…
Why are Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, “The Walmart Family”, Bill Gates, and 48 members of Con...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat
A new cancer treatment conceived to do what no other cancer treatments can
We're excited to announce a groundbreaking opportunity in the fight against cancer. Starpax has launched a Reg...
Starpax | Sponsored
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equiti...
MarketBeat
A Silent Invasion of America
The 'invasion' I've discovered has nothing to do with the border crisis. What's happening at our southern bord...
The Freeport Society | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Are Golden and How to Find More Like Them
The Golden Cross is a well-known technical indicator used by traders and investors. It is a bullish chart patt...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

The Power of Stock Buybacks: Investor Insights
NVIDIA Tops Microsoft and Apple for Most Valuable Company
Dividend Kings: The Secret to Steady and Growing Income

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines